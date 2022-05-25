Franklin's Dylan Rhoden wears many hats to help Lions make run to regional semifinals

Franklin’s Dylan Rhoden wanted to get back to his roots this season.

Rhoden has pitched since he was in elementary school but only in high school during nondistrict play in place of Franklin’s other pitchers who also play basketball. Still, the senior who primarily plays shortstop for the Lion baseball team, set his sights on improving his pitching last summer and started taking lessons to get back in shape.

What started off as an offseason project gradually turned into Rhoden earning a permanent spot as a reliever on Franklin’s pitching staff.

“I improved a lot on the mound, and I was working pretty good up there,” Rhoden said. “They decided to go ahead and give me a role as one of our pitchers.”

Franklin head coach and alum Matt Anderson said “no moment is too big” for the four-year varsity member, who made the All-District 20-3A first team last year. To Anderson, Rhoden’s success this season isn’t out of the blue. It was earned.

“Dylan has matured physically a lot since his freshman year,” Anderson said. “His talent has always been there, but he put in a lot of work this offseason on the mound and [has been] a good pitcher for us. He had a lot of opportunities this year. ... [He’s] really settled in and has been a big-time role player for us late in the game.”

Rhoden is 3-0 on the mound this season with three saves and an earned run average of 2.23. He’s pitched 31 innings and struck out 50. The longtime Lion is also the No. 4-hole hitter where he’s been productive all year with a .371 batting average, 13 doubles and 29 RBIs.

Most recently, Rhoden showed off his power at the plate with a double to lead off the bottom of the sixth inning in Franklin’s come-from-behind 8-6 victory in Game 3 over Whitney last week in the regional quarterfinals. Rhoden’s double turned into a run for the Lions, who scored five in the frame to take the lead for good.

“I’m extremely confident whenever he is at the plate,” Anderson said. “He’s done a great job this year offensively as well on top of all of his defensive play. Offensively he’s been extremely consistent throughout the year. That’s a testament to him putting himself in a position to be confident in those spots with the amount of work he’s put in.”

Rhoden has been a fan of baseball since he can remember.

“It’s always been the one sport that I’ve really, really enjoyed,” he said.

The right-handed pitcher comes from a long line of baseball players, including his father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Rhoden even collected baseball cards as a kid, and his favorite cards are of players whose game he admires the most like former Texas Rangers pitcher Nolan Ryan and catcher Iván Rodríguez.

“Sometimes I do watch old clips of Nolan Ryan and stuff like that,” Rhoden said. “Ken Griffey Jr. [too]. Actually, I watch a lot of videos of his swing, because he has a real smooth swing.”

Rhoden will continue his baseball and pitching career at Cisco after committing to the Wranglers following Franklin’s final regular season game earlier this year. But before taking that next step, Rhoden is soaking in the moments he has left with his Franklin teammates.

“I don’t think I’ve ever played for a team that’s had this much intensity,” Rhoden said. “We’re not a big roller coaster of emotions. We’re never down. We’re always kind of on one plane, but I love playing for this team, because I’ve never played with a group that’s just this fired up about being out there.”

Rhoden and fourth-ranked Franklin (29-4) will face No. 7 Nacogdoches Central Heights (27-5) in a best-of-3 Class 3A regional semifinal series starting at 7 p.m. Thursday in Lufkin. The series will resume with Game 2 at noon Saturday in Madisonville. Game 3 will follow if needed.

It will the Lions’ first regional semifinal appearance since 2017 when Central Heights beat them in two games.

“They knocked us out [in 2017], and they ended up going and winning the state championship,” Anderson said. “They’re a solid team. They’ve got a lot of arms. They can get on the mound and compete, and they’re very solid offensively as well. It should be a fun series.”

• NOTES — Franklin did not want to play Friday because of the school’s graduation at 7 p.m. in the high school gym.

