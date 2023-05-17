Franklin’s Hailey Fannin has a busy schedule.

The three-sport athlete is a member of the cheer team, competes on the girls basketball team and plays center field for the softball team. The senior has been competing in all three sports for all four years and at the highest level every year.

So with a schedule that jam packed, it would be easy to understand if Fannin wanted a break during the offseason, but she says any spare time she does get goes into improving at softball.

“I’ve just really always loved the sport,” Fannin said. “Playing tournament ball, I’ve always watched older girls play and watched college softball. I’ve just always dreamed of that being me one day, and so I’ve always just worked really hard for that.”

A Texas-Tyler signee, Fannin has been a steady presence for Franklin’s softball team this season as its lone senior. She’s also played all four seasons under fourth-year head coach Jordan Lyle.

“She has grown so much on the field but off the field just being a leader, being the voice out on the field and just doing everything I ask of her and the team,” Lyle said. “She really shows a great example out there. She knows what I expect, and she’s like another coach on the field.”

Those leadership traits have been there since her freshman season, which Fannin credits to competing in three sports.

“I’ve learned just a lot of life skills definitely with time management and responsibilities, leadership for sure,” Fannin said. “On the cheer team, definitely leadership played a big role in that since I was on varsity all four years and basketball as well.”

Along with her leadership skills, Fannin adds a big-time bat and speed on the basepaths to the Lady Lion offense. She’s hitting .435 with a .520 on-base percentage 42 stolen bases this year.

Fannin says hitting coach Dan Walker has helped her improve at the plate. She’s been working with Walker since her coach-pitch days and works with him once a week.

The Walker family is softball royalty in Franklin. Dan’s daughters Kayce and Kyla played softball at Franklin and went on to All-Big 12 Conference careers at Baylor as outfielders.

“I play pretty much exactly what both [of] them play,” Fannin said of Kayce and Kyla, two of her role models growing up. “I’ve always looked up to them in every aspect of the game.”

Fannin already has done something even the Walker sisters weren’t able to and that’s make it to the state tournament. Franklin reached state last season for the first time since 2004, losing a 14-10, nine-inning marathon to Coahoma in the state semifinals.

To get back, Franklin (35-6) still has some work to do, and it continues this week in a rematch of last season’s regional semifinal series against East Bernard (31-5-1). The Lady Lions swept the Brahmarettes last season 6-1 and 7-1 in the best-of-3 series, and they will begin again in Waller at 7 p.m. Thursday. Game 2 is set for 7 p.m. Friday and Game 3 at 1 p.m. Saturday if necessary.

“It’s been so much fun,” Fannin said of this season. “Last year going to state was definitely so exciting and so much fun. I enjoy being with my team. We’re so super close. Definitely coming from state last year, it motivated us a lot this year, and we’re working really hard to do the same and do better this year.

“It’s been so much fun. I look forward to softball season every year, all year long.”