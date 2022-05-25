Franklin softball team wins regional final opener over Lorena 8-0

WACO — Lorena and Franklin are the two reigning Class 3A state football champions. The softball teams know a little something about winning, too, and in the first game of their best-of-3 regional final series at Baylor’s Getterman Stadium, it was the Lady Lions taking the upper hand with an 8-0 victory.

Franklin (35-3) dominated on offense and defense. The Lady Lions opened with a big six-run first inning, and in the circle, Reese Cottrell handcuffed the Lady Leopards all night, holding them to one hit.

Almost all of the Lady Lions were finding the barrel in the first inning. Karaline Smitherman and Railyn Youree had the two biggest hits. Smitherman, the first baseman, had a two-run single up the middle with the bases loaded, and designated player Youree followed two batters later with a three-run double to the outfield wall. She came around on an error to complete the opening rally.

“It really feels good to come out on this stage and set the tone in the first inning,” Franklin head coach Jordan Lyle said. “All season we have been capable of putting up a crooked number, and it was great to do it tonight.”

Meanwhile, Lorena (29-5) could not get anything going against Cottrell. Their best scoring chance came in the fourth inning when Kate Houser and Kelsey Miller both walked. Following a passed ball that allowed them to advance a base, they were left standing on second and third on a lineout by Aybrie Boehme.

“We are going to have to make some adjustments and see if we can come back tomorrow ready to battle,” Lorena head coach Steve Dolezel said. “Franklin has a good team, but it is all about tomorrow now. We will be ready to come back and play.”

Mixing her fastball and off-speed pitches effectively, Cottrell kept the Lorena hitters off balance. She finished with 10 strikeouts.

“I run out of words to describe that one,” Lyle said. “She is the ultimate competitor.”

Smitherman led Franklin at the plate, going 1 for 2 with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Emma Rekieta went 2 for 3 with a run.

A seventh-inning single by Boehme, the Lorena shortstop, broke up a potential no-hitter.

The teams will meet again at 7 p.m. Friday at Getterman Stadium. If Lorena wins, they will return for Game 3 at 7 p.m. Saturday.