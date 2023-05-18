WALLER — Railyn Youree knew.

With the Franklin softball team down to its last two outs against East Bernard’s almost unhittable Alexis Warncke, the Lady Lions’ first baseman launched the ball to left for a triple that brought home Emma Rekieta and tied the score at 1.

“I knew I had to keep it short, keep it simple,” Youree said. “Keep my swing short ... I was kind of big in the first two at-bats I had. [Warncke was] pitching me away, and I knew to get up to the plate and just look in that ball. It was there, and I drove it pretty well.”

On the next at-bat, Kassidie Poulson grounded the ball to first and gave Youree enough time to slide home for a 2-1 lead, and Franklin held on from there to win Thursday’s Class 3A regional semifinal opener.

“It felt great,” Youree said. “[Kassidie] hit a great hard ball, and I knew I was going to get home some way or another.”

Those clutch plays give Franklin (36-6) a chance to sweep East Bernard (31-6-1) in the best-of-3 series at 7 p.m. Friday in Waller. Game 3 will be at 1 p.m. Saturday if necessary.

“To be honest with you, I just got to tell them trust the plan, trust what they do,” Franklin head coach Jordan Lyle said of his message to the team before the seventh. “This team, they got championship DNA. They’ve shown it for the last two years. No moment’s too big, no deficit, no pitcher. They just go out there and play. They’re calm. I’m calm. It’s just kind of what we do. It’s a really special group to see it every night.”

Heading into the top of the seventh, Warncke had held the Lady Lions to just three hits. The Baylor pledge hadn’t allowed more than one hit in a single inning.

“She’s a stud,” Lyle said. “I mean, she’s one of the best pitchers I’ve ever seen, I’ve ever coached against. She’s a competitor. There’s a reason why the Baylor Bears want her. She’s special.”

Warncke gave up eight hits, two runs, struck out 10 and walked just one over seven innings. She threw 111 pitches.

Opposing her in the circle was Reese Cottrell, a junior who also went the distance with seven strikeouts. She allowed four hits and a first-inning run over 93 pitches.

“I knew after the first inning I made a few mistakes, leaving the ball over the plate,” Cottrell said. “I just knew I had to dominate, get ahead. I know I have the best defense in the state of Texas right now, and I know no matter what, they have my back in every aspect of the game.”

Both pitchers got into jams in the seventh as Traci Lowry led off Franklin’s half with a single for her third hit of the day. Rekieta then doubled, but East Bernard threw out Lowry with a perfect throw from cutoff man shortstop Megan Gasch.

After Franklin scored its two runs, Kadie Autrey singled but was later called out for interference while running to second. Two batters later, Hailey Fannin had runners on first and second but hit a hard liner right into the glove of Warncke for the third out.

In the bottom half of the seventh, Cottrell and the Lady Lions got a fly out and ground out before back-to-back singles by Bryleigh Pless and Kendylle Ermis applied some pressure. Cottrell ended the game by striking out Taylor Viktorin.

Considering how tight Game 1 played out, Lyle said he and his Lady Lions will expect another fight from the Brahmarettes on Friday night.

“They’re champions too over there,” Lyle said. “They know what we are. They know they can play with us. We’re going to come out, act like we don’t have a lead and attack them, bringing the fight to them. They got all the pressure tomorrow. We’re playing with house money. We’re going to come out and make them feel that.”

Franklin 2, East Bernard 1

Franklin;000;000;2;—;2;8;1

East Bernard;100;100;0;—;1;4;1