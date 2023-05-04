AXTELL — Franklin junior Reese Cottrell threw a two-hit shutout and hit a two-run home run to lead the Lady Lions past West 12-0 in five innings to claim Game 1 of their best-of-3 Class 3A area playoff series Thursday.

Game 2 is slated for 5 p.m. Friday in Axtell with Game 3 at 5 p.m. Saturday if necessary.

Cottrell struck out three, including the final two hitters of the game. Locating her change-up for strikes, she kept West (17-18-1) from advancing a runner to third.

Karaline Smitherman and Kassidie Poul each went 3 for 3 to lead Franklin (33-5) at the plate, while Cottrell, Haidyn Fannin, Emma Rekieta and KyLeigh Cambiano contributed two hits apiece.