Franklin softball team opens series with 6-1 victory

NAVASOTA — Franklin’s “Kiddie Corps” hasn’t been fazed by the pressure of the softball playoffs. If anything, they are coming of age.

Karaline Smitherman’s two-run homer in the sixth inning broke a tie and helped power the Lady Lions to a 6-1 victory over the East Bernard Lady Brahmas in the opener of their best-of-3 Class 3A regional semifinal series Thursday night. Game 2 will be back at Ira Floyd Field at 7 p.m. Friday.

Fourth-ranked Franklin (33-3) moved within a victory of reaching the regional finals for only the second time in program history behind Smitherman’s bat and the left arm of Reese Cottrell.

Sixth-ranked East Bernard (28-6), a two-time state champion, gained the momentum by tying the game in the bottom of the fourth and threatened to take the lead. But Cottrell came up with her first two strikeouts to strand runners in scoring position.

East Bernard pitcher Alexis Warncke settled down after allowing a run in the first inning to retire nine straight at one point until she couldn’t cleanly field a slow, high chopper with back spin that allowed Emma Rekieta to reach on the eighth pitch of the at-bat in the top of the sixth. The 5-foot-9, left-handed hitting Smitherman hit a line drive that zipped over the left-field fence for her sixth homer this season. Smitherman, who also plays forward in basketball, showed great form in extending her arms.

“It was a little outside, a curveball,” Smitherman said. “Anything [there], I was going to swing at it.”

Smitherman is among five freshman starters for the Lady Lions, who also have two sophomores in the lineup.

“They are extremely young,” Franklin’s third-year head coach Jordan Lyle said. “But on the field, they’ve been in these situations their whole life. It’s just another game to them.”

The 14-year-old Smitherman said many of Franklin’s players have been teammates since they were 8.

“We’ve been playing a lot together for a while, so it’s nothing new,” Smitherman said.

Cottrell (30-3) cruised through the last three innings, allowing only one hit. After having a quartet of three-ball counts in the fourth, the sophomore left-hander had only one the rest of the way, picking up four more strikeouts.

“She’s the ultimate competitor,” Lyle said. “She doesn’t throw the hardest. She doesn’t have the most movement, but I wouldn’t put the ball in anyone else’s hands.”

Smitherman’s homer was more than enough for Cottrell, but the Lady Lions added three runs with two outs in the seventh. Senior Kaylin Ortner, junior Hailey Fannin and Cottrell strung together singles to score one run, and a throwing error on Rekieta’s grounder brought in two more.

Franklin opened the game fast with Cottrell’s sacrifice fly scoring Ortner, a Tarleton State signee, who had tripled.

The Lady Lions loaded the bases in the second with one out but couldn’t score. East Bernard, which lost to Diboll in the fourth round last year, tied the game in the fourth on a walk, passed ball and a bloop double by sophomore Megan Gasch. Cottrell walked her third batter of the game and second of the inning to load the bases but came up with strikeouts on counts of 3-2 and 2-2 to end the threat.

“Our girls are super confident, whether we’re down, we’re tied or we’re up,” Lyle said. “They just have that dog mentality, and they’re never out of it.”

Franklin, which lost to West last year in the area playoffs, is 7-1 in the postseason this year having outscored the opposition 62-19.

Warncke, who was overpowering at times, struck out 10, but she also was touched for 10 hits. Her batterymate, Gasch, had all three of East Bernard’s hits.

Franklin 6, East Bernard 1

Frankin;100;002;3;—;6;10;0

East Bernard;000;100;0;—;1;3;1

Reese Cottrell and Traci Lowry; Alexis Warncke and Megan Gasch.

W — Cottrell (30-3). L — Warncke.

HR — Karaline Smitherman, Franklin (6).

Leading hitters: FRANKLIN — Kaylin Ortner 2-4, 3B; Cottrell 2-3, 2B, 2 RBIs; Smitherman 2-4, 2 RBIs.

