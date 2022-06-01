Franklin softball team falls to Coahoma 14-10 after nine-inning battle in state semifinals

AUSTIN — Franklin and Coahoma endured rain, blistering heat and nine dramatic, back-and-forth innings Wednesday at the UIL State Softball Championships. In the end, the Lady Lions didn’t have gas left in the tank to keep up with Coahoma as the Bulldogettes used a four-run ninth to win 14-10 in the Class 3A state semifinals at Red & Charline McCombs Field.

Franklin (36-5) twice rallied to extend the game, tying the game in the bottom of the seventh and eighth innings before Coahoma (33-4-1) put together the game-clinching outburst in the top of the ninth.

“All year they just compete and get after it, and no matter how many times we get hit, we’re going to hit back,” Franklin head coach Jordan Lyle said. “I’m just so proud of them.”

Coahoma will face Hallettsville at 1 p.m. Thursday for the state title. Hallettsville beat Mount Vernon 4-3 in eight innings earlier in the day.

Coahoma loaded the bases in the ninth on two fielder’s choice groundballs and a walk. Leadoff hitter Madison Rodgers then reached on a Franklin error, which allowed Shae Lang to score, and Karleigh Burt’s bases-loaded walk brought in another run for a 12-10 lead. Hannah Wells’ sacrifice fly added a run, and Avery Rodriguez’s single to right-center field drove in Neveah Kerby to end the rally. Coahoma scored all four runs on just one hit. Franklin was error-free through eight innings but had two in the ninth.

Coahoma then shut down Franklin in the bottom of the ninth to secure the victory. Wells, the freshman starter in the circle, got a groundout to shortstop, a strikeout and a groundout to third to end the semifinal thriller.

Wells pitched a complete game, allowing 12 hits and striking out five on 151 pitches. She also went 3 for 4 with six RBIs and hit two home runs.

“We knew that she could hit, obviously wasn’t planning on two home runs, but you got to give her credit,” Lyle said. “You pitch around. You can do things, and she finds barrels, and she did that again today. You’ve just got to tip your hat to her.”

Franklin intentionally walked Wells in the eighth to load the bases. Rodriguez then hit a two-out single to center field that brought in two runs and gave Coahoma a 10-7 lead.

But the Lady Lions didn’t back down in the bottom of the eighth, opening the frame with singles by KyLeigh Cambiano and Kaylin Ortner. Coahoma then committed an error, and Hailey Fannin’s grounder to third allowed Cambiano to score as she slid underneath the catcher’s glove, cutting the Bulldogettes’ lead to 10-8. Reese Cottrell’s grounder drove in another run, and Ortner, who advanced to third on a wild pitch, scored the game-tying run on Emma Rekieta’s single to left.

“There’s nothing special I’ve got to say,” Lyle said of the rally. “They look at the scoreboard. They know they’re down, and they’re going to do something about it.”

Franklin also showed its grit with two outs in the bottom of the seventh. Pinch runner Hailey Hays, who previously stole second and third, scored on a wild pitch to tie the score at 7. Wells tried to tag Hays at the plate, but the duo collided, and the umpire called Hays safe, sending the game into extra innings after a groundout.

The Lady Lions scored in the second and led until the top of the fifth when Coahoma took its first lead at 5-4 on Wells’ double down the right-field line that scored Rodgers and Kerby. Franklin retook the lead in the bottom of the fifth with two runs on singles by Railyn Youree and Cambiano. After a quiet sixth, Coahoma added two more runs for a 7-6 lead in the seventh on Wells’ two-run homer.

Cambiano led Franklin at the plate, going 2 for 4 with an RBI. Rekieta and Youree each had two RBIs. Karaline Smitherman, Ortner and Rekieta each went 2 for 5.

Cottrell pitched nine innings, allowing 14 hits and six walks with one strikeout on 148 pitches.

“There’s no rotation. She’s the girl in the circle,” Lyle said. “She gets the ball ... there’s no taking it from her. I don’t have that choice. She wants to be there. I would not give that ball to anybody else in the state. I know what I’m going to get. She’s going to compete until the last out, and she did that again tonight regardless of what the score says.”

• NOTES — Franklin will graduate four seniors this year — Hays, Maggie Smitherman, Ortner and Riley Caldwell. “They’re like family to me, and this hurts,” Lyle said. “Losing those four seniors really hurts, but knowing where they started and where they’re leaving this program, I couldn’t be more proud of them. Those underclassmen have the big shoes to fill.” Franklin has used five freshmen in its starting lineup this season, and Cottrell is a sophomore. ... Franklin made its second appearance at state Wednesday. The Lady Lions lost to Danbury 8-0 in the 2004 state semifinals.

Coahoma 14, Franklin 10 (9 innings)

Coahoma;000;230;234;—;14;17;4

Franklin;021;120;130;—;10;12;2

W — Hannah Wells (14-1). L — Reese Cottrell (30-4).

Next: Coahoma vs. Hallettsville, 3A title game, 1 p.m. Thursday

