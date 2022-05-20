Franklin softball team completes sweep of East Bernard with 7-1 victory

NAVASOTA — East Bernard struck first, but Franklin answered quickly and often in rolling to a 7-1 victory as the Lady Lions swept their best-of-3 Class 3A regional semifinal series Friday night at Ira Floyd Field.

The fourth-ranked Lady Lions (34-3) advance to the regional finals for only the second time in program history and will face 10th-ranked Lorena (28-4), which swept Diboll.

East Bernard (28-7) grabbed its only lead of the series by scoring in the top of the first. The Brahmarettes had three hits in the inning to match their total in Thursday night’s 6-1 loss.

It took Franklin only three batters to tie the game, and the Lady Lions tacked on runs in three more innings, including three in the fifth with two outs. Sophomore Reese Cottrell, who tied the game in the first with a sacrifice fly, singled in the fifth. Emma Rekieta was hit by a pitch. Fellow freshman Karaline Smitherman’s double scored pinch runner Naomi Rotondo and Rekieta. An RBI single by freshman Traci Lowry ended the scoring in the frame.

“When we’re up, we still got our foot on the gas pedal, but when we get down, we don’t like it,” Franklin coach Jordan Lyle said. “Mostly all season, when [an opponent] hit us, in the next half inning we’re about to hit them back. And that’s what they did against a very talented player in the circle.”

Franklin had eight hits with all coming from the top six batters who bat from the left side.

“That’s how it’s been all year,” Lyle said. “Those girls worked hard all week. We knew we were up against a [great] pitcher, and they busted it. I’m just so proud of the adjustments they made — the biggest thing we struggled with at the beginning of the year was making an adjust from first [at-bat] to second [at-bat].”

It started to happen midway through district, Lyle said, and now it has carried through the playoffs. Franklin is 8-1 this postseason, outscoring the opposition 69-20.

East Bernard couldn’t build on its first-inning success against Cottrell, who pitched every inning of the series though she had to gut out the last six innings.

“She pulled something in her hip or back in the first inning,” Lyle said. “She’s the ultimate competitor, toughest person I’ve ever known.”

The Brahmarettes couldn’t come up with a clutch hit, seldom getting good swings. East Bernard had runners on second and third with no outs in the sixth but didn’t score.

“I just know how to attack first pitch and go after every batter,” Cottrell said. “I just know my defense has got my back on every single play no matter what happens. We just have that connection with each other.”

East Bernard had two runners on in the seventh and looked poised to score, but right fielder Kyleigh Cambiano made a diving, game-ending catch for her second nice play of the game. Third baseman Rekieta and shortstop Kaylin Ortner had a strong series with Rekieta smoothly handling a hard-hit ball in the sixth and getting a runner at the plate.

“[Rekieta] doesn’t boot balls, and she’s got a rocket of an arm for a 14-year-old,” Lyle said. “She’s special, and obviously, my senior shortstop is going to Tarleton. She’s the backbone. She’s the leader. She’s the quarterback out there. She controls everything and makes everyone comfortable.”

Lyle didn’t feel great when his pitcher got hurt in the first.

“I thought it was going to be a grind. She didn’t have her best stuff — we had 18 outs to go,” Lyle said. “But that’s what I expect. She competed. She figures out what she has and she just pitches to it.”

Franklin 7, East Bernard 1

East Bernard 100 000 0 — 1 7 3

Franklin 121 030 x — 7 8 2

Alexis Warncke and Megan Gasch; Reese Cottrell and Traci Lowry.

W — Cottrell (31-3). L — Warncke.

Leading hitters: EAST BERNARD — Megan Gasch 2-3; Morgan Gasch 3-4. FRANKLIN — Karaline Smitherman 2-2, 2 RBIs; Lowry 2-3, 2 RBIs.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.