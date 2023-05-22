Franklin’s Reese Cottrell is best known as the ace pitcher for the Lady Lions softball team but she’s also known as DJ Reese by teammates and coaches.

During most team practices, the junior hurler is carefully curating the team’s music selection to help bring the needed energy for the Lady Lions to feed off.

“Her phone is hooked up [to the speaker],” Franklin head coach Jordan Lyle said. “That’s usually the only phone in the dugout. We’ve got the speaker going and she’s usually on the DJ.”

That practice routine is repeated for games with Cottrell exact about her pregame music. First, the left-hander makes sure she has her AirPods. If not, she knows it won’t be a good game. The playlist is predetermined and simple.

“It’s literal name [is] the softball playlist if you want to win a game,” Cottrell laughed. “I listen to it before every game, it’s just my go-to.”

The 70 or so songs on the playlist are made up of different artists and genres. She gets the songs from the radio, friends and social media. Her strategy is if it’s a good song, she’ll probably add it to the playlist.

The Weeknd, vintage Drake, Eminem and Rihanna are just a few of the artists Cottrell has on the playlist she started last year.

“It kind of came about my sophomore year ‘cause I kind of realized music was my escape to like relax and just calm down, so it’s just kind of been getting bigger throughout the years,” Cottrell said.

The results speak for themselves as the Temple College commit has been dominant in the circle the last two years. Cottrell last year was 34-5 with 253 strikeouts and a 1.71 earned run average in helping the Lady Lions to the state tournament for the first time since 2004. This season, she’s 30-6 with 221 strikeouts and a 1.98 ERA.

With her leading the way, Franklin (37-6) is knocking on the door of the state tournament again as it battles top-ranked Grandview (37-2) in the regional final.

The third-ranked Lady Lions and Lady Zebras will begin the best-of-3 series at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Lake Belton High School. On Thursday at 7 p.m., the series will shift to Baylor University’s Getterman Stadium. If a third game is needed, the teams would return to Lake Belton at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Her pitching prowess goes back when she was seven or eight years old.

Cottrell grew up watching softball on television and especially liked studying the pitchers. Seeing them get movement on their pitches and how that affected the hitter was something she could watch for hours.

That led to her father, Brad, teaching her the basics of pitching.

“He’d grab a bucket, he’d sit there, tell me what I am doing wrong,” Cottrell said. “Yes, there was some days he yelled at me, some days I cried but at the end of the day he always made sure that he wanted what was best for me and he made sure that always happened.”

She made the varsity team as a freshman. She admits there were some serious nerves before that first start against Mumford but the euphoria of being a member of the Lady Lions varsity team offset that.

“It was an unreal feeling,” Cottrell said. “Wow, I’m here. This is going to be me for the next four years. It was a crazy feeling I guess.”

It took until the first district game for her to really settle in to being on varsity as the Lady Lions faced Groesbeck, which had a talented pitcher.

Cottrell still remembers the sinking feeling she got after giving up a home run in the seventh to Groesbeck’s pitcher to give them the lead and at the time what she thought was a loss.

She followed that up in the bottom half of the inning with a home run of her own though to extend the game before teammate Railyn Youree won it in the ninth with a walk-off double that scored Cottrell.

Cottrell not only pitches for the Lady Lions, but is also steady at the plate with a .551 batting average. She has 63 hits, 14 of them home runs and 70 RBIs.

“Every time I’ve ever told since she got to me as a freshman is everything you do at the plate is extra,” Lyle said. “Take care of the business in the circle, anything you give me at the plate is just gravy on top of it. I’m just very fortunate that she’s a great hitter. She really took strides this year just being disciplined and understanding what pitches she wants to go attack and hit and going and doing it and doing it at a really high level.”

COTTRELL UP CLOSE

Favorite teacher: Alex Alderete (chemistry)

Song you have on repeat: “Back to December” by Taylor Swift

Best nickname on the team: Kadie Autrey. She has multiple. Kadielicious, K-Hottie, whatever comes to mind.

Favorite movie: 10 Things I Hate About You

Favorite pro or college athlete: Cat Osterman

Favorite pitch: Change-up.