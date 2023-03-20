Franklin remained fourth in this week’s Texas High School Baseball Coaches Class 3A state poll. The Lions (14-1-1) trail Corpus Christi London (14-3-1), Gunter (14-2) and Nacogdoches Central Heights (11-3-1)
Mumford (11-3) held 10th place in Class 2A.
THSBCA Top 10
6A
1. Rockwall 16-4
2. Austin Westlake 18-1
3. Flower Mound Marcus 13-4-1
4. Pearland 15-5-1
5. Cy Woods 16-3
6. San Antonio Johnson 13-2-2
7. San Antonio Reagan 15-4-1
8. Southlake Carroll 9-7-2
9. Mansfield Legacy 12-3
10. Katy Cinco Ranch 15-3
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: EP Americas, Flower Mound, Round Rock, Lake Travis, Waco Midway and Katy Tompkins
5A
1. Friendswood 14-2-2 (2-0)
2. Whitehouse 15-3 (2-0)
3. Argyle 13-3-2 (2-0)
4. Corpus Christi Ray 17-3 (0-0)
5. Smithson Valley 12-4 (2-0)
6. Lucas Lovejoy 11-4-1 (2-0)
7. Sharyland Pioneer 16-1-1 (6-0)
8. Magnolia West 13-3 (1-1)
9. Pflugerville Hendrickson 13-2-1 (1-1)
10. Grapevine 13-3-2 (2-0)
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: CC Veterans Memorial, Weslaco East, Frisco, Leander Rouse, Aledo
4A
1. Sinton 16-1
2. Celina 13-3
3. Randall 16-3
4. Carthage 13-4
5. Boerne 15-2
6. Calallen 16-2
7. China Spring 11-3-1
8. Longview Spring Hill 11-4-2
9. Pleasant Grove 11-4-1
10. Liberty Eylau 13-2
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Bellville, Canyon, Canton, Farmersville, Huffman-Hargrave, Hudson, Taylor
3A
1. CC London 14-3-1
2. Gunter 14-2
3. Central Heights 11-3-1
4. Franklin 14-1-1
5. Brock 11-3
6. Banquete 15-3
7. Falfurrias 16-0
8. Little River Academy 11-3-1
9. Holliday 11-3
10. Orangefield 12-3
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Blanco, Boyd
2A
1. Shiner 12-3
2. Bosqueville 6-3-1
3. Valley Mills 13-2
4. New Home 10-1
5. Albany 8-1
6. Alba-Golden 13-0
7. Kerens 10-2
8. Joaquin 12-4
9. Rio Vista 12-1
10. Mumford 11-3
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Axtel, Clarendon, Frankston, Garrison, Hamilton
Diamond Pro/THSBC Class 6A Top 25
1. Austin Westlake (18-1, 3-0)
2. Cy Woods (16-3, 2-0)
3. Flower Mound (15-3-2, 1-1)
4. Flower Mound Marcus (13-4-1, 1-1)
5. San Antonio Johnson (13-2-2, 5-0)
6. Rockwall (16-4, 2-0)
7. San Antonio Reagan (15-4-1, 4-1)
8, Lake Travis (14-4-2, 3-2)
9. The Woodlands (12-4-1, 2-0)
10. Grand Oaks (12-2-2, 3-0)
11. Pearland (15-5-1, 2-0)
12. Katy Tompkins (11-5-1, 3-1)
13. Ft. Bend Ridge Point (12-4-2, 3-0)
14. Cinco Ranch (15-3, 3-1)
15. El Paso Americas (15-4, 2-0)
16. Rockwall Heath (13-7-1, 0-2)
17. Round Rock (13-4-1, 3-0)
18. Keller (11-5-2, 2-0)
19. Katy (12-4-3, 2-2)
20. Denton Guyer (14-6, 2-0)
21. Hebron (12-6, 1-1)
22. Southlake Carroll (9-7-2, 2-0)
23. Plano (11-2-2, 1-1)
24. Frenship (12-6)
25. Mansfield Legacy (12-3, 2-0)
Diamond Pro/THSBC Class 5A Top 25
1. Friendswood – 14-2-2
2. Smithson Valley – 12-4
3. Argyle – 13-3-2
4. Lake Creek – 11-6
5. Corpus Christi Ray – 17-3
6. Lucas Lovejoy – 11-4-1
7. Leander Rouse – 13-3-1
8. Weslaco East – 13-2
9. Sharyland Pioneer – 16-1-1
10. Richmond Foster – 12-6
11. New Braunfels Canyon – 14-4
12. Frisco Lone Star – 8-7-2
13. Hallsville – 10-5-1
14. Whitehouse – 15-3
15. Liberty Hill – 14-3
16. Sharyland – 14-2
17. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial – 13-3-1
18. Frisco – 15-1
19. Grapevine – 13-3-2
20. Aledo – 11-5
21. Frisco Wakeland – 8-8-3
22. Boerne Champion 14-4-1
23. Magnolia West – 13-3
24. Burleson Centennial – 11-4-1
T25. La Porte – 13-4-1
T25. Corpus Christi Carroll – 12-6-2
Diamond Pro/THSB 4A Top 25 (Mar 20)
1. Sinton – 16-1
2. Celina – 13-3
3. Canyon Randall – 16-3
4. Boerne – 16-2
5. Corpus Christi Calallen – 16-2
6. Tuloso-Midway – 13-5-3
7. China Spring – 11-3-1
8. Pleasant Grove – 11-4-1
9. Godley – 15-1-1
10. Spring Hill – 11-4-2
11. Carthage – 13-4
12. Lufkin Hudson – 12-5-3
13. Bridge City – 13-3
14. Canyon – 12-4
15. Taylor – 14-2-1
16. Canton – 13-1
17. Huffman Hargrave – 13-4
18. Needville – 14-2
19. Stephenville – 9-8-1
20. Sealy – 12-3-1
21. Bullard – 11-6
22. Van – 15-3-1
23. Salado – 8-4-2
24. Liberty-Eylau – 13-2
25. Bellville – 10-3
Diamond Pro/THSB 3A Top 25 (Mar 20)
1. London (14-3-1)
2. Franklin (14-1-1, 3-0)
3. Orangefield (12-3, 3-0)
4. Central Heights (11-3-1, 2-0)
5. West (14-2)
6. Little River Academy (11-3-1, 2-0)
7. Brock (11-3, 2-0)
8. Lorena (13-2, 2-0)
9. Gunter (14-2)
10. Bushland (12-3)
11. Troy (12-2, 1-1)
12. Wall (13-4-1, 2-0)
13. Boyd (14-4, 2-0)
14. Holliday (13-3)
15. Blanco (11-2)
16. Falfurrias (16-0)
17. Banquete (15-3)
18. White Oak (13-2-2)
19. Buna (10-4, 3-0)
20. Pottsboro (8-4, 2-0)
21. Woodville (12-4, 0-1)
22. Diboll (13-4-1, 0-2)
23. Shallowater (9-6-1)
24. Jim Ned (12-3, 2-0)
25. Hooks (13-4, 1-0)
Diamond Pro/THSB 2A Top 25 (Mar 20)
1, Shiner (12-3)
2, Bosqueville (6-3-1)
3, Valley Mills (13-2)
4, New Home (9-1-3)
5, Douglass (9-7)
6, Albany (8-1)
7, Kerens (10-2)
8, Joaquin (12-4-1)
9, Flatonia (5-2)
10, Hamilton (9-9)
11, Muenster (12-5-1)
12, Mumford (11-3-1)
13, Rio Vista (12-1-1)
14, Collinsville (10-4-1)
15, Johnson City (7-7)
16, Harleton (12-0)
17, Frankston (10-4)
18, Rivercrest (6-2)
19, Clarendon (8-3)
20, Garrison (10-5-2)
21, Falls City (11-1-1)
22, Axtell (10-1)
23, Mason (9-4)
24, Windthorst (8-6-2)
25, Centerville (7-4)