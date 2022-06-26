Franklin leads All-Brazos Valley Softball Team

Green jerseys fill up The Eagle’s 2022 All-Brazos Valley Softball Team thanks to the Franklin Lady Lions, who led the area with a Class 3A state semifinal appearance.

Franklin, this season's team of the year, made it to the state tournament for the second time in program history and first since 2004. Third-year head coach Jordan Lyle earned coach of the year honors, while Karaline Smitherman and Hailey Fannin made the first team. The trio of Traci Lowry, KyLeigh Cambiano and Kaylin Ortner earned spots on the second team.

Bremond advanced to the 2A regional semifinals and returns some familiar faces to the All-BV team in first-teamers Jaycee Yezak and Kylee Pierce and second-teamer Braydi Wilganowski.

Brenham is represented by Della Jasinski on the first team and Kenley Mikolajchak and Halle Scheel on the second team after reaching the 5A regional quarterfinals. Fellow District 19-5A teams A&M Consolidated, College Station and Rudder also had players make the All-BV squad.

Consol made it to the bi-district round and has first-teamers Aiyana and Savannah Coleman with Raegan Johnson and Claire Sisco on the second team. College Station's Sage Scarmardo made the first team and Summer Scarmardo and Rudder's Mia Guerrero made the second team.

Bryan also has three first-teamers in Ailee Freeman, Alexis Rodriguez and Kylie Hernandez. The Lady Vikings made it to the bi-district round in 6A.

Lexington's Makayla Martinez earned first-team honors, while teammate Hailey Martinez made the second team. The Lady Eagles made it to the area round in 3A. Caldwell's Avery Smith also made the second team.

• EDITOR’S NOTE — Selected by the sports staff of The Bryan-College Station Eagle, the All-Brazos Valley Softball Team represents the best of the best in high school softball from across the region during the 2022 season.

Coach of the Year: Jordan Lyle, Franklin

Lyle, who is in his third year at the helm, led a young Franklin squad to the Class 3A state tournament for the first time since 2004. The Lady Lions finished with a 36-5 overall record and finished as state semifinalists.

Team of the Year: Franklin Lady Lions

Coming off an area appearance in 2021, Franklin went 13-1 to take the District 20-3A title and dominated the postseason which included a Region III final series win over Lorena to advance to the state semifinals. Franklin relied on five starting freshman and a quartet of seniors during the season. The Lady Lions lost to state runner-up Coahoma 14-10 in nine innings in the semifinals.

FIRST TEAM

Della Jasinski

Brenham, soph., P

The District 19-5A pitcher of the year had a 22-10 record with three saves, 1.59 earned run average and 299 strikeouts. Jasinski had 34 starts and pitched 219.1 innings.

Kylee Pierce

Bremond, sr., P/3B

Pierce, the District 27-2A MVP , had a .385 batting average, 42 RBIs and seven home runs as a senior. In the circle, she posted a 24-6 record with a 1.46 ERA and 275 strikeouts.

Savannah Coleman

A&M Consolidated, soph., C

Coleman had a .354 batting average with 32 RBIs, 21 runs and eight home runs. The sophomore also earned first team all-district honors in 19-5A.

Karaline Smitherman

Franklin, fresh.,1B

Smitherman excelled in her first year, making the UIL state all-tournament team with a .468 batting average, 31 RBIs and a fielding percentage of .982.

Ailee Freeman

Bryan, sr., 2B

The senior and first-team all-district selection had 26 RBIs, three home runs and a .344 batting average this season.

Kylie Hernandez

Bryan, sr., 3B

Hernandez had a . 393 batting average, 26 RBIs and was a first-team all-district selection for 12-6A.

Sage Scarmardo

College Station, sr., SS

The Purdue recruit and 19-5A MVP had a fielding percentage of .963 and a batting average of .529. She also brought in 41 runs and stole 23 bases.

Alexis Rodriguez

Bryan, sr., OF

The all-district first teamer holds the program's career record for steals and had 36 stolen bases this season. Rodriguez also posted a .272 batting average and a .978 fielding percentage.

Hailey Fannin

Franklin, jr., OF

Fanninm, a UT Tyler commit, recorded a .987 fielding percentage, a .415 batting average and had 42 RBIs and 29 stolen bases as a junior.

Makayla Martinez

Lexington, fresh., OF

Martinez had 47 putouts during her freshman season, while hitting six home runs and posting a .432 batting average.

Aiyana Coleman

A&M Consolidated, sr., UT

The pitcher, catcher and first baseman had a .486 batting average, 47 RBIs, 12 home runs and 106 putouts on defense. The Texas A&M recruit was also named 19-5A's defensive player of the year.

Jaycee Yezak

Bremond, soph., DH

The 27-2A offensive MVP posted a .562 batting average, 15 home runs, 58 RBIs and recorded a .943 fielding percentage. She also threw 4.2 innings with 10 strikeouts.

SECOND TEAM

Raegan Johnson

A&M Consolidated, soph., P

Johnson posted a 15-6 record on the mound with 130 strikeouts in 151 innings pitched. The sophomore also earned second team all-district honors.

Mia Guerrero

Rudder, jr., P

Guerrero made the all-district first team and had a 4.635 ERA with 241 strikeouts. She also had a .297 batting average and 13 RBIs.

Claire Lowry

Franklin, fresh., C

The 20-3A newcomer of the year had a .465 batting average, .996 fielding percentage and totaled 51 RBIs.

Kenley Mikolajchak

Brenham, sr., 1B

Mikolajchak had a .978 fielding percentage, .330 batting average, 18 RBIs and made the 19-5A all-district first team.

KyLeigh Cambiano

Franklin, fresh., 2B

Cambiano had a breakout year with .365 batting average, 26 RBIs, 22 stolen bases and a .977 fielding percentage.

Summer Scarmardo

College Station, sr., 3B

Scarmardo is a Purdue recruit and made first team all-district. The senior had a .425 batting average with 19 RBIs and 14 stolen bases.

Kaylin Ortner

Franklin, sr., SS

The Tarleton State recruit was named 20-3A defensive MVP after posting a .945 fielding percentage, a .525 batting average, 43 RBIs and 50 stolen bases.

Halle Scheel

Brenham, soph., OF

Scheel, a first-team all-district selection, had 16 RBIs, a .358 batting average, 36 stolen bases and a .933 fielding percentage this season.

Claire Sisco

A&M Consolidated, sr., OF

Sisco, a Nicholls State commit, scored 29 runs and had a .466 batting average while earning first team all-district honors.

Avery Smith

Caldwell, soph., OF

The first-team all-district selection for 19-3A recorded a .438 batting average, five home runs and 22 stolen bases.

Hailey Martinez

Lexington, sr., UT

The 19-3A MVP, who was a pitcher, third and second baseman, had 70 putouts, a .440 batting average, 39 RBIs and eight home runs. She also had a 2.47 ERA with 61 strikeouts in 56 innings pitched.

Braydi Wilganowski

Bremond, jr., DH

The pitcher and third baseman had a .420 batting average in the leadoff spot with 27 RBIs and 34 stolen bases. She also threw 16 innings with 21 strikeouts and was a first-team all-district selection.

All-Brazos Valley Academic Team

Kinsey Hobbs, Lexington – 4.34 GPA, academic all-district

Kelsey Newland, Rudder – 4.3 GPA, CR 6 of 436, NHS, academic all-district

Aiyana Coleman, Consol – academic all-district

Raegan Johnson, Consol – academic all-district

Quinn Zaragoza, Consol – academic all-district

Cassidy Rich, Consol – academic all-district

Claire Sisco, Consol – academic all-district

Jerra Spahr, Consol – academic all-district

Della Jasinski, Brenham – 4.43 GPA, CR 8 of 402

Avery Maurer, Brenham – 4.33 GPA, CR 7 of 436

Annie Beckendorf, Brenham – 4.05 GPA, CR 34 of 402

Kenley Mikolajchak, Brenham – 3.80 GPA, CR 42 of 332

Halle Scheel, Brenham – 3.19 GPA, CR 129 of 402

Kaylyn Rodriguez, Brenham – 3.56 GPA, CR 82 of 402

Tess Homeyer, Caldwell – 4.0 GPA, CR 4 of 129, THSCA academic all-state

Kelly Urbanovsky, Caldwell – 4.19 GPA, CR 12 of 139, academic all-district

Madi Jordan, Bryan – academic all-district, TGCA academic all-state

Kylie Hernandez, Bryan – 4.49 GPA, CR 27 of 467, THSCA academic all-state, TGCA academic all-state

To be eligible for the all-academic team, players had to earn at least honorable mention on their respective all-district teams. Key: GPA — grade-point average, CR — class rank, NHS — National Honor Society, TGCA — Texas Girls Coaches Association, THSCA — Texas High School Coaches Association.