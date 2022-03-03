Franklin leads a quartet of Brazos Valley boys basketball teams into regional play this weekend

A quartet of Brazos Valley boys basketball teams are each two victories from making the state tournament. Franklin, which won the Class 3A Division II football title, is trying to add a basketball championship. The 14th-ranked Lions (20-3) will play third-ranked Hitchcock (29-5) at 6 p.m. Friday in the Region III tournament at Waco Midway High School. Eleventh-ranked Lorena (23-13) will play eighth-ranked Diboll (23-4) in the other semifinal at 7:30 p.m. The winners will meet at 1 p.m. Saturday for the regional championship. Lorena won the 3A Division I state football title.

Class 2A teams Mumford and Milano are on a collision course at the Region IV tournament at San Marcos High School this weekend, while Calvert is the favorite at the Class A Region IV tourney at Del Valle High School.

The 24th-ranked Milano Eagles (21-14) will play Falls City (11-4) in the regional semifinal opener at 6 p.m. Friday, while fifth-ranked Mumford (28-7) will play Freer (13-3) at 8 p.m. The regional championship will be at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Second-ranked Calvert (24-4) will play 18th-ranked Trinidad (23-6) at 8 p.m. Friday at Del Valle High School. Fourth-ranked McMullen County (34-4) will play 13th-ranked Chireno (23-10) at 6 p.m. in the other regional semifinal. The regional championship will be at noon Saturday.