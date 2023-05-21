The Class 3A regional final between third-ranked Franklin and No. 1 ranked Grandview is now set.
The two teams will begin the best-of-three series on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Lake Belton High School. The second game will be Thursday at 7 p.m. at Baylor University's Getterman Stadium.
If necessary, the third and final game would be on Saturday at 7 p.m. back at Lake Belton. The winner of the series advances to the state tournament.
