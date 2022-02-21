Franklin downs Lady Vikings

The Franklin softball team defeated Bryan 9-2 in nondistrict action Monday at Lady Viking Field. Alexis Rodriguez had two triples for Bryan (6-2). Makayla Marquez and Kylie Hernandez each added hits and Martha Alvarado (3-1) was the losing pitcher.
Bryan will play in the San Antonio Southwest ISD tournament on Wednesday, facing Mercedes at 4:30 p.m. and Southwest at 6:30 p.m.
USA Today's Top 25
Here is the USA Today preseason baseball coaches Top 25 poll using 31 head coaches at Division I schools. Each coach submits a top 25 with a first-place vote worth 25 points, second place 24, and so on down to one point for 25th.
Rank;Team;Record;Pts
1, Texas;0-0;751
2, Vanderbilt;0-0;729
3, Mississippi State;0-0;713
4, Arkansas;0-0;662
5, Stanford;0-0;603
6, Mississippi;0-0;555
7, LSU;0-0;551
8, Oklahoma State;0-0;492
9, North Carolina State;0-0;477
10, Florida;0-0;473
11, Notre Dame;0-0;458
12, Texas Tech;0-0;416
13, East Carolina;0-0;383
14, Florida State;0-0;366
15, Arizona;0-0;351
16, Tennessee;0-0;298
17, Georgia;0-0;271
18, TCU;0-0;237
19, UC Irvine;0-0;163
20, Oregon State;0-0;160
21, Virginia;0-0;159
22, Dallas Baptist;0-0;143
23, Georgia Tech;0-0;139
24, UCLA;0-0;128
25, Duke;0-0;87