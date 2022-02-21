 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Franklin downs Lady Vikings
The Franklin softball team defeated Bryan 9-2 in nondistrict action Monday at Lady Viking Field. Alexis Rodriguez had two triples for Bryan (6-2). Makayla Marquez and Kylie Hernandez each added hits and Martha Alvarado (3-1) was the losing pitcher.

Bryan will play in the San Antonio Southwest ISD tournament on Wednesday, facing Mercedes at 4:30 p.m. and Southwest at 6:30 p.m.

 

USA Today's Top 25

Here is the USA Today preseason baseball coaches Top 25 poll using 31 head coaches at Division I schools. Each coach submits a top 25 with a first-place vote worth 25 points, second place 24, and so on down to one point for 25th.

Rank;Team;Record;Pts

1, Texas;0-0;751

2, Vanderbilt;0-0;729

3, Mississippi State;0-0;713

4, Arkansas;0-0;662

5, Stanford;0-0;603

6, Mississippi;0-0;555

7, LSU;0-0;551

8, Oklahoma State;0-0;492

9, North Carolina State;0-0;477

10, Florida;0-0;473

11, Notre Dame;0-0;458

12, Texas Tech;0-0;416

13, East Carolina;0-0;383

14, Florida State;0-0;366

15, Arizona;0-0;351

16, Tennessee;0-0;298

17, Georgia;0-0;271

18, TCU;0-0;237

19, UC Irvine;0-0;163

20, Oregon State;0-0;160

21, Virginia;0-0;159

22, Dallas Baptist;0-0;143

23, Georgia Tech;0-0;139

24, UCLA;0-0;128

25, Duke;0-0;87

