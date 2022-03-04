Franklin boys basketball team falls to Hitchcock at regional tournament

WACO — Franklin’s deep run in the Class 3A boys basketball playoffs came to an end Friday in the regional tournament as No. 3 Hitchcock defeated the Lions 61-52 in the regional semifinals.

The Bulldogs definitely looked the part of state title contender as their height and speed gave Franklin trouble throughout the game. Hitchcock (30-5) tallied 12 blocked shots and forced 14 Lion turnovers.

“We knew going in they were the best on-ball defending team we had faced all year,” Franklin head coach Jake Russ said. “I feel like we gave them everything we could, but they are a great team.”

Russ’ concerns proved to be justified from the opening tip as the Lions turned the ball over twice in their first three possessions, and Hitchcock jumped to an 8-0 lead. At the end of the first quarter, the Bulldogs led 18-9.

The second quarter, though, was a bit of a different story. Down 22-11 with 4:23 remaining before halftime, Franklin closed the deficit to just three at the intermission at 29-26. The run was jump-started by senior guard Malcom Murphy when he stole a Bulldog pass and was fouled on a layup. He drained the free throw to complete the three-point play.