Franklin boys basketball team falls to Hitchcock at regional tournament

WACO — Franklin’s deep run in the Class 3A boys basketball playoffs came to an end Friday in the regional tournament as No. 3 Hitchcock defeated the Lions 61-52 in the regional semifinals.
The Bulldogs definitely looked the part of state title contender as their height and speed gave Franklin trouble throughout the game. Hitchcock (30-5) tallied 12 blocked shots and forced 14 Lion turnovers.
“We knew going in they were the best on-ball defending team we had faced all year,” Franklin head coach Jake Russ said. “I feel like we gave them everything we could, but they are a great team.”
Russ’ concerns proved to be justified from the opening tip as the Lions turned the ball over twice in their first three possessions, and Hitchcock jumped to an 8-0 lead. At the end of the first quarter, the Bulldogs led 18-9.
The second quarter, though, was a bit of a different story. Down 22-11 with 4:23 remaining before halftime, Franklin closed the deficit to just three at the intermission at 29-26. The run was jump-started by senior guard Malcom Murphy when he stole a Bulldog pass and was fouled on a layup. He drained the free throw to complete the three-point play.
Franklin could not sustain the momentum as Hitchcock opened up a 51-32 lead — the largest of the game — about midway through the third quarter. Two 3-pointers by Lion guard Marcus Wade helped Franklin go on an 8-0 run to open the fourth quarter, but a flurry of Hitchcock blocks in the final minutes sealed the win, sending the Bulldogs to the regional championship game Saturday against Diboll.
As they have done all year, seniors led the way for Franklin. Hayden Helton had 16 points and eight rebounds. Wade, also a senior, had 12 points, and Murphy had seven points and five rebounds.
Hitchcock was led by guards Christian Dorsey and Damien McDaniel, who were the only Bulldogs to reach double figures with 12 and 10 points, respectively. Illustrating the team’s depth, nine different players scored.
With three playoff victories, the 2022 Franklin team equaled the total of the 2009 team. Those are the only two years the Lions have won three postseason games. Russ, a player on the 2009 team, believes the 2022 squad, which won the District 20-3A championship, was about as special as they come.
“This is the best basketball team Franklin has ever had,” he said. “They are champions, and they will be champions the rest of their lives. They are great kids.”
The Lions finished the year at 20-4.
Hitchcock 61, Franklin 52
(Numbers after names indicate field goals made-attempted, free throws made-attempted, rebounds, fouls, points.)
HITCHCOCK (30-5) — Christian Dorsey 5-10 2-3 1 1 12; Damien McDaniel 3-7 3-7 0 4 10; A’Aderius Blanks 3-6 0-1 2 2 8; Lloyd Jones Jr. 3-5 0-0 9 1 8; Elijah Sherwood 2-4 0-0 5 1 4; Kevin Venible 2-6 0-0 0 3 4; Reese Kadlecek 3-4 2-2 4 2 8; Jayden Saxton-Rivera 1-2 0-0 2 0 2; Kenneth Sumlin 1-1 0-0 0 4 2; Jayce Synder 2-2 0-0 0 2 5. TOTALS: 25-47 23 20 61.
FRANKLIN (20-4) — Darren Daugherty 1-4 2-2 0 2 4; Marcus Wade 3-11 3-4 2 1 12; Hayden Helton 6-14 4-5 8 4 16 Devyn Hidrogo 3-8 4-6 2 5 10 Malcom Murphy 3-5 1-2 4 1 7 Jayden Jackson 1-4 0-0 1 0 3. TOTALS: 17-51 16 13 52.
Hitchcock;18;11;22;10;—;61
Franklin;9;17;6;20;—;52
3-point shooting; Hitchcock 4-17; Franklin 4-20
Turnovers: Hitchcock 18 for 8 Franklin points; Franklin 14 for 12 Hitchcock points.