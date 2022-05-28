Franklin baseball team leans on pitching, defense to to reach regionals for first time

MADISONVILLE — Jayden Rocha and two relievers combined on a five-hitter for Franklin’s 3-0 victory over Nacogdoches Central Heights on Saturday to finish a 2-0 sweep of their Class 3A regional semifinal baseball series, sending the Lions to the regional finals for the first time.

Fourth-ranked Franklin (31-4) took advantage of mistakes by seventh-ranked Central Heights (27-7) for the second straight game to build an early lead then leaned on pitching and defense to become the first Lion squad in three tries to move past this round.

“I told the kids after the game I’m extremely proud of them,” said Franklin coach Matt Anderson, who is in his third season at his alma mater.

Anderson was a senior in 2005 when the top-ranked Lions won a school-record 29 games but lost to New Diana in Game 3 of their regional semifinal series. This year’s team set the school single-season record for victories with Thursday night’s 2-0 win over Central Heights, and Saturday it added a huge first.

“They joke all the time, ‘Coach, you know we beat your record?’” Anderson said. “I said, ‘Guys, I want you to be better than us.’ That’s not the end goal.”

Franklin’s a step closer to the state tournament after another businesslike victory over the Blue Devils.

The Lions loaded the bases in the second inning on Eric Gomez’s single, a walk and the Blue Devils’ inability to get an out on Noah Tart’s sacrifice bunt. Blake Autry’s RBI single gave Franklin its first run. Central Heights managed to limit the damage with a double play and inning-ending fly ball.

But the Blue Devils made back-to-back errors on groundballs by Colby Smith and Cort Lowry to start the third inning. Dylan Rhoden moved the runners with a sacrifice bunt. Franklin botched a suicide squeeze for the inning’s second out, but Gomez delivered an RBI single for a 2-0 lead.

Franklin also scored unearned runs in each of the first two innings in the opener at Lufkin’s Morris Frank Park.

“With our kids, we talk about it all the time: We want to apply pressure,” Anderson said. “It’s what got us here, and we did it again today. Fortunately, we were able to come away with a win.”

The early two-run lead proved enough to hold off Central Heights, which went 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position. The Blue Devils had two runners in scoring position with one out in the second inning, but Rocha escaped the jam with a strikeout and groundout.

Central Heights’ next big scoring chance came in the seventh. Franklin relief pitcher Dean Rampy, who tossed a perfect sixth, gave up a leadoff single to pinch hitter Branson McLaughlin and hit No. 9 hitter Ashton Wagner with a pitch.

Franklin brought in Rhoden. The senior right-hander got a double-play ball and strikeout for his fourth save of the year.

“Dylan is a great kid, and he wants to be in those situations. He wants the ball,” Anderson. “We couldn’t have asked for it to end better. I was extremely proud of those guys.”

Both teams had only five hits, but Franklin had more baserunners because Central Heights committed four errors, walked three batters and a hit batter. The clutch Lions also had a pair of hits with runners in scoring position.

Rocha allowed four hits in five innings, striking out seven with two walks to earn the win.

“Jayden’s done a great job for us this year,” Anderson said. “We’re fortunate to have a lot of quality arms.”

Franklin made only one error in the series, booting a grounder with two outs in the fifth, but with his last pitch, Rocha got Central Heights’ cleanup hitter to ground out, standing two runners.

“[Our defense] has been very consistent all year,” Anderson said. “I’m very fortunate to have the group of kids I have. They work extremely hard. They’ve been in these situations many times in their life, and they’ve done a great job all year being able to pitch and play defense, and that keeps us in the game long enough to get our bats going. It’s paid off for us this year, getting us to where we are.”

Franklin added an insurance run in the fifth. The Lions loaded the bases on walks by Lowry and Tart sandwiched around a hit-and-run single by Rhoden to the spot vacated by the fielder moving to cover second base. Franklin’s Charlie Scarpinato was hit by a pitch to force in a run.

Five years ago, it was the top-ranked Blue Devils who swept Franklin in the regional semifinals with both games at Madisonville en route to winning their second state championship.

“We’re close, but we’ve got to keep pushing to get to where we want to be,” Anderson said.

NOTES — Franklin will play Diboll in the regional final. Diboll beat Cameron 4-1 in Game 3 of their series Saturday at Cypress Ranch. ... Franklin was in 2A in 2005 when it dropped a 5-3 game in 11 innings to New Diana to end the season in the regional semifinals.

Franklin 3, Central Heights 0

Central Heights;000;000;0;—;0;5;1

Frankin;011;010;x;—;3;5;4

Jayden Rocha, Dean Rampy (6), Dylan Rhoden (7) and Charlie Scarpinato; Jack Christensen, Nick West (5) and Ashton Wagner.

W — Rocha. L — Christensen. S — Rhoden.

Leading hitters — FRANKLIN: Eric Gomez 2-3, RBI; Blake Autry 1-3, RBI; Noah Tart 1-1.

