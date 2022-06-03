Franklin baseball team comes up short against Diboll in regional final opener

SPRING — Stepping up to the plate with two outs and a runner on base didn’t faze Diboll seniors Ty Roman and Gabe Smith.

The veterans’ timely hits lifted Diboll to a 5-2 victory over Franklin in Game 1 of the best-of-3 Class 3A Region III championship series at Grand Oaks High School on Friday night.

Smith, also Diboll’s starting pitcher, showed his power at the plate early with a two-run home run to left that drove in pinch runner Antonio Palacio for a 2-0 lead in the first. Franklin (31-5-1) induced a pop up to end the frame, but the damage was already done as Diboll never relinquished its lead.

“Two runs with one swing of the bat, especially this late in the season ... runs are valuable,” Franklin head coach Matt Anderson said. “That obviously gave them a good amount of momentum, but it was early in the game, and we knew we were going to score some runs. Unfortunately, just not enough.”

The Lions twice cut their deficit to one run with single runs in the second and fifth innings, but a seemingly never-ending sixth put them in a hole they couldn’t climb out of.

Diboll (37-4) scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth as eight of its hitters came to the plate. Franklin starter Josh Atomanczyk got two outs early, but Carson Morales doubled, and Roman followed with an RBI double to bring in Morales for a 4-2 lead.

Diboll had the momentum from there and scored on a Franklin error before loading the bases on two outs. Atomanczyk got Franklin out of the bases-loaded jam by forcing a flyout to center field.

“We don’t make two plays, and they get a double right there when they need it,” Anderson said. “That was the story of tonight. We had opportunities, but we didn’t capitalize, and they did.”

In the seventh, Smith struck out the leadoff hitter and forced a flyout but walked the next two batters before getting relieved by Coby Dejesus. Dejesus got the final out on a flyout to right field to secure the victory.

Franklin will try to keep its season going as the series continues with Game 2 at 4 p.m. Saturday in Navasota. If the Lions win, Game 3 will follow 30 minutes after Game 2. The winner will advance to the state semifinals at Dell Diamond in Round Rock on June 10.

“It’s just like we tell the kids, ‘Don’t make it bigger than what it is. It’s just another baseball game,’” Anderson said. “We’ve got to go out and find a way to win the game, and then we’ll worry about Game 3 if we get there. But we’re going to go and find a way to win that first one tomorrow.”

Franklin left 10 runners on base Friday and had its best shot at a comeback in the sixth when a Diboll error and hit by pitch put two runners on with one out.

Parker Boyett reached on a fielder’s choice as Blake Autrey, who was hit by a pitch, was forced out at second. That put Boyett and Charlie Scarpinato, who reached on the error, at the corners, but the inning ended on a line drive to the first baseman.

“We’re just trying to put good swings on pitches, and we did that tonight,” Anderson said. “Unfortunately it was just right at them a few times. It’s just baseball.”

Franklin scored in the second when Atomanczyk’s single to left field brought home Noah Tart, who was hit by a pitch. Diboll stranded two runners to get out of the inning and scored a run in the fourth on Isaac Dejesus’ two-out single that brought in pinch runner Angel Rios for a 3-1 lead.

The Lions tried to answer in the sixth when Colby Smith scored from first on Cort Lowry’s double to left.

Smith went 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Roman, Isaac Dejesus, Edgar Portillo, Rey Arellano and Morales each went 1 for 3. Roman and Isaac Dejesus had an RBI each.

Smith pitched 6 2/3 innings, allowing six hits and striking out three.

For Franklin, Atomanczyk went 2 for 4 with an RBI, while Lowry went 2 for 3 with an RBI. Scarpinato also went 2 for 3.

Atomanczyk pitched a complete game, allowing seven hits, stranding five runners, striking out one and walking three.

“He’s a competitor,” Anderson said. “He found a way to get it done. So proud of him for doing that.”

Diboll 5, Franklin 2

Franklin;010;010;0;—;2;6;2

Diboll;200;102;x;—;5;7;1

W — Gabe Smith. L — Josh Atomanczyk.

Next: Game 2 at Navasota, 4 p.m. Saturday; Game 3 follows if Franklin wins

