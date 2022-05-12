Franklin baseball, softball teams grab Game 1 road victories

WEST — The fifth-ranked Franklin baseball game beat West 3-2 in 11 innings on Wednesday night in the opener of their best-of-3 Class 3A area playoff series. The long game allowed Franklin’s softball players to see most of the game after the fifth-ranked Lady Lions beat the Lady Trojans 4-1 in regional quarterfinal play on an adjacent field at the turfed complex that opened two years ago.

Franklin’s Colby Smith provided the winning edge in the baseball game with an RBI single to score Noah Tart, who had walked.

Dylan Rhoden was the winning pitcher with five innings of relief of starter Josh Atomczyk. Cort Lowry and Eric Gomez added doubles with Lowry’s plating a run.

Both series shift to The Ranch in Franklin on Friday with both games at 7 p.m. The Lion baseball team is 26-2 overall, while the Lady Lions are 31-3.