Former players remember Bryan basketball coach Bobby Joe Perry

“I remember a game where I thought I was a pretty good shooter, and I took a shot that he didn’t think was right,” Carter said. “He took me out, and I was as mad as I don’t know what, but he didn’t care. He sent a message to let me know I don’t run the show — he runs the show. And after that, I learned not to take any kind of shot but to take the shot that he thought was good and I thought was good. Man, I learned it the hard way, but I learned a lesson.”

Though tough as a coach, Perry always wore a smile and seemingly had an easy-going style when away from the court.

“That’s from the outside,” Carter said. “Yeah, he’s got that soft side, but you get in there and deal with him, he’s got that tough side, too, that his players saw.”

Perry’s coaching peers includes former A&M player Barry Davis, who transferred to the Aggies for his junior season in 1974-75 when he met Perry for the first time.

“He was a stand-up dude. He was a stand-up coach,” Davis said. “He had a fantastic run of some great athletes that played both football and basketball.”

Davis said it was unfortunate those Bryan teams didn’t play with a 3-point line.