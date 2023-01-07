Former Bryan Viking boys basketball guard to officiate national title game

When former Bryan point guard Brian Perry started to have a family, he decided to supplement his income by officiating sporting events. Two decades later, he will get the payoff of a lifetime as part of the Atlantic Coast Conference crew that will call the national title game between Georgia and TCU on Monday night in Los Angeles.

“Sometimes you need a little side money to help out with diapers or whatnot,” Perry said. “And that’s kind of how I started. I never thought it would take me to this point.”

The 47-year-old Perry started in 2001 by calling Pee Wee and subvarsity football games. That lasted for approximately five years. He was calling college games by 2012 for the Lone Star Conference, elevating to the Southwestern Athletic Conference in 1014, the American Athletic Conference in 2016 and eventually the ACC in 2019.

His resume includes the 2017 Army-Navy game, the 2018 AAC championship game, the 2017 Las Vegas Bowl, the 2020 First Responder Bowl and last year’s Music City Bowl. He also called this year’s Notre Dame-Southern California game.

He will be the head line judge for the national championship game.

“All these games are big games, so you get to the point where it’s a job and you just have to prepare yourself mentally,” Perry said. “There’s always a small bit of anxiety.”

Longtime local official Cal McNeill, who was the referee for this year’s New Orleans Bowl, said Perry is well deserving of the honor and has the perfect temperament and demeanor for the job.

“I have worked with Brian at many A&M practices and scrimmages over the years, putting in the extra effort and snaps — he works every snap,” McNeill said. “He does all the little things very well.”

Perry, son of former Bryan boys basketball coach Bobby Joe Perry, was a cerebral point guard for the Vikings in the early 1990s. Brian Perry gave up football after the ninth grade to concentrate on basketball.

Barry Davis, his coach at Bryan, and former Viking standout Joe Wilbert, who were both all-conference players at Texas A&M, were surprised to learn Perry was officiating football when they attended Bobby Joe Perry’s funeral last year. It wasn’t that Brian Perry lost his love for basketball — he just had a greater love for his family, so officiating football games made sense.

“You know when you have small kids, you have to make adjustments,” Perry said. “At first, I was doing almost every sport to make some money.”

He started running out of hours because his oldest daughter, Camryn, was excelling in basketball, softball and track, making for a hectic spring, since Perry also was coaching along with watching. The other daughters, Brynn and Raegan, proved to be just as active, demanding equal time from dad.

“I had to give up some things at that time, so I could still have a life with them,” Perry said. “So at that time, I gave up basketball and was just doing football.”

It was an easy choice since you can officiate one game a week, and it’s in the fall.

“My schedule freed up quite a bit,” Perry said.

The things that made Perry such a good point guard and allowed him to earn an economics degree at Texas have helped him in officiating.

“You have to process in football what you see,” Perry said. “It’s not like basketball when you know it’s a foul, you know it’s a double dribble and it’s quick-paced. Judgment comes into play with football officiating. I don’t know ... I guess I just had good judgment.”

Perry honed his skills through camps and training sessions throughout the country, which he still attends. Perry and Eddie Kelley conduct an officials camp with The A Team Football Officiating that draws participants throughout the country. Kelley is the SWAC’s football officials coordinator.

“We let them watch football and tell them how to look at football from each position,” Perry said.

Perry is appreciative of all the instructors who have helped him along the way. When he started, he leaned on Kelley, who was working high school games.

“At that time, he was trying to get into the SWAC,” Perry said. “I was just trying to be a high school official, and we formed a friendship. And the next thing you know, he went to the SWAC, then I came to the SWAC maybe four or five years after him.”

Kelley recognized Perry’s talent, telling him that because of age and skill level Perry would continue to climb and eventually pass his mentor. Perry was touched by Kelley’s insight and humility.

“You can appreciate good people,” Perry said.

Perry is on the NFL’s radar. He is one of 40 refs who will work a bowl game this year as part of the Mackie Development Program, the NFL’s training pipeline for officials.

“They identify people they are watching in every bowl game,” Perry said. “They just watch us. You never know if they want you or not. They just watch you.”

Perry’s goal once he started officiating was to be the best he could at the highest level.

“The NFL, everybody would love to get there,” Perry said. “But it’s not so much a dream. It’s either they call you or you don’t go.”

Perry has a tagline on some of his emails that includes a quote by former NFL official Red Cashion, an Aggie who called in the league 25 years and was the referee for Super Bowls XX and XXX.

“Officiate every game and play of every game as if it is an NFL interview because you never know who may be watching,” Cashion said.

Perry at times is taken aback by how far he’s come.

“I was just going out to have fun and make some money on the side to be honest,” he said.

• NOTES — Officials call only one bowl game per year. “This is going to be my first and only [national title appearance],” Perry said with a laugh. ... Perry graduated from Bryan in 1993 and Texas in 1997. He moved to Houston in 1998. He works for Invesco, a mutual funds company. Daughter Camryn is in college, while Brynn is a senior in high school and Raegan a sophomore. ... Perry also is the executive secretary for Houston TASO Football. He served as the back judge in the 2012 Class 3A-II state title game when Navasota beat Gilmer 39-3. He also worked the Houston Texans minicamp last year. ... Perry said most organizations are in need of new officials. For the Houston area, go to www.htasofootball.com and for the Brazos Valley visit www.cstaso.org online. ... In Perry’s last high school basketball game at Bryan in 1993, he scored 13 points and had a bushel of assists in a 72-70 loss to top-ranked Temple (31-0) led by center Brian Skinner and Roddrick Miller, who both were Baylor-bound. Temple that year lost in the regional finals to district-rival Killeen Ellison, a team it had beaten three times. Ellison was coached by future A&M head coach Billy Gillispie.