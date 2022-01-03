Former Bryan softball standouts Jessica and Jacque Adams transfer to UTA

The Adams sisters are coming back to Texas.
Former Bryan softball standouts Jessica and Jacque Adams are transferring to Texas-Arlington after just one semester at Louisiana-Lafayette. They will take advantage of the new NCAA rule that allows undergraduate student-athletes in all sports to transfer one time without having to sit out a year-in-residence.
UTA head coach Peejay Brun said the Adams sisters will add much-needed offense for the Mavericks who went 17-34 in 2021, including a 9-14 record in the Sun Belt Conference, tying Georgia State for sixth place. Louisiana-Lafayette won the league at 21-3 record.
"I was recruiting the Adams sisters when they were in high school," Brun said on the school's twitter. "So when I saw them in the [transfer] portal I didn't hesitate to reach out. They both were in the Extra Innings Top 100 and will strengthen our battery."
The pitcher-catcher duo were four-year letterwinners for the Lady Vikings. They were keys to Bryan's postseason run to the Region II finals last season after going 14-0 record in District 12-6A. Right-handed pitcher Jessica holds eight Bryan single-season records and 10 career records. She was 29-11 in 2021 with 342 strikeouts, a 1.59 earned run average and 70 RBIs.
First baseman/catcher Jacque was named the Diamond/National Fastpitch Coaches Association high school catcher of the year last season after 52 RBIs, 16 home runs and a .797 slugging percentage. The All-American sisters also shared 12-6A MVP honors and made the Texas Girls Coaches Association all-state team.
Jessica and Jacque will return home when UTA plays in the Aggie Classic on Feb. 11-13 at Texas A&M's Davis Diamond.
The Adams sisters will have some familiarity with their new teammates, including former College Station second baseman Jessi Carreon, who is the daughter of former Bryan assistant coach Vinnie Carreon.
"I think there's like six girls that they've played with in the summer," Bryan head coach Enrique Luna said. "I think it'll be a good situation for them. It's a little closer to home and they have an opportunity to contribute this year. I think it'll be good for both of them."
Jessica and Jacquelyn Adams were part of a 12-player class signed by Louisiana-Lafayette that was ranked the nation’s best by Extra Inning Softball. Jessica was the nation’s 55-best high school senior and Jacquelyn was ranked 82nd. ULL was 31-7 last season, losing to LSU in the Baton Rouge Regional in the NCAA tournament.
NOTES -- Jessi Carreon made 46 starts at second base for the Mavericks as a freshman and hade the second-highest batting average at .303. ...Her father, Vinnie, is now the head softball coach at College Station, taking over for Brandy Gibson. ...The Adams sisters signed with the Ragin' Cajuns in November 2020, saying the campus and coaching staff were big factors in their decision. Jessica and Jacque last played at Davis Diamond when Bryan swept Waxahachie in a best-of-3 series in the Class 6A bi-district playoffs.