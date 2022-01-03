Former Bryan softball standouts Jessica and Jacque Adams transfer to UTA

Jessica and Jacque will return home when UTA plays in the Aggie Classic on Feb. 11-13 at Texas A&M's Davis Diamond.

The Adams sisters will have some familiarity with their new teammates, including former College Station second baseman Jessi Carreon, who is the daughter of former Bryan assistant coach Vinnie Carreon.

"I think there's like six girls that they've played with in the summer," Bryan head coach Enrique Luna said. "I think it'll be a good situation for them. It's a little closer to home and they have an opportunity to contribute this year. I think it'll be good for both of them."

Jessica and Jacquelyn Adams were part of a 12-player class signed by Louisiana-Lafayette that was ranked the nation’s best by Extra Inning Softball. Jessica was the nation’s 55-best high school senior and Jacquelyn was ranked 82nd. ULL was 31-7 last season, losing to LSU in the Baton Rouge Regional in the NCAA tournament.

NOTES -- Jessi Carreon made 46 starts at second base for the Mavericks as a freshman and hade the second-highest batting average at .303. ...Her father, Vinnie, is now the head softball coach at College Station, taking over for Brandy Gibson. ...The Adams sisters signed with the Ragin' Cajuns in November 2020, saying the campus and coaching staff were big factors in their decision. Jessica and Jacque last played at Davis Diamond when Bryan swept Waxahachie in a best-of-3 series in the Class 6A bi-district playoffs.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.