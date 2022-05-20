Former Bryan softball coach Enrique Luna arrested on theft charges

Former Bryan softball coach Enrique Luna was arrested Friday night by Bryan police on two theft charges, according to Brazos County jail records.

Luna, 44, was booked on charges of theft of property of $2,500-$30,000 and misapplication of fiduciary property of $2,500-$30,000. As of Friday night, Luna was being held on a $40,000 bond.

Luna was fired in February shortly after the start of the 2022 softball season. He had been Bryan’s head softball coach since 2007 when he was promoted from assistant. Luna had a 338-174 career record and led Bryan to 12 straight playoff appearances.

Billy Hicks, former head coach at A&M Consolidated, served as Bryan’s interim head coach for the remainder of the season after he joined the Bryan staff as an assistant in August. Bryan went 17-12 in 2022, falling to Mansfield Lake Ridge in the bi-district playoffs.

Bryan hired Pearland Dawson assistant Melissa Campbell as its new head softball coach on Friday.