Former Brazos Valley football players earn preseason All-America honors

A pair of former Class 2A Brazos Valley standouts made the D3football.com preseason All-America team in Mary Hardin-Baylor senior quarterback and Trinity senior linebacker Caleb Harmel.
King, who played at Milano, completed 168 of 256 passes last year for 2,682 yards with a school-record 35 touchdowns in leading the Crusaders to a national championship. Harmel, who played at Burton, had a team-high 70 tackles and added two interceptions last season in being named the Southern Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Year.