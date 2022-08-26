 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Former Brazos Valley football players earn preseason All-America honors

  • 0

A pair of former Class 2A Brazos Valley standouts made the D3football.com preseason All-America team in Mary Hardin-Baylor senior quarterback and Trinity senior linebacker Caleb Harmel.

King, who played at Milano, completed 168 of 256 passes last year for 2,682 yards with a school-record 35 touchdowns in leading the Crusaders to a national championship. Harmel, who played at Burton, had a team-high 70 tackles and added two interceptions last season in being named the Southern Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Year.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Audi to join Formula 1 from the 2026 season

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert