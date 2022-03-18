 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former A&M Consolidated football coach Bob Caskey dies at 82

Former A&M Consolidated principal and football coach Robert “Bob” Caskey died earlier this week in Mount Vernon, where he had lived since 1999.

Caskey, 82, was Consol’s principal from 1974-76 before becoming athletics director and head football coach. He coached the Tigers from 1976-80, compiling a record of 29-20-1. He never had a losing season. His best season was 8-2 in 1977, finishing second to Huntsville in district.

Caskey, who graduated from Gonzalez, played football at Texas A&M from 1958-61. He coached at Ganado from 1967-69, going 23-6-2. He was assistant principal at Killeen High School and Nolan Junior High from 1972 until he came to Consol.

Bob is survived by his wife Judy and sons Scott and Kyle.

