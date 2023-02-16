Retired A&M Consolidated baseball coach Rex Sanders will throw out a first pitch before Sunday’s game between Air Force and Army to cap their three-game series in the Liberty Classic at Cleburne’s The Depot.

Sanders, who was Consol’s head coach for 24 years, is in the National High School Baseball Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame and Texas High School Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame and he also retired from the Texas National Guard. He also was one of the district’s top teachers. His son, Kyle, played at Air Force.

The Liberty Classic kicked off with an alumni game Thursday between the school’s graduates.

Friday’s game at 7:05 p.m. will honor first responders and healthcare workers with fireworks to follow. Saturday’s 1 p.m. game will honor military and veterans.

Also throwing out a first pitch for Sunday’s 11:05 a.m. game, which will be dedicated to all teachers and coaches, will be former LSU coach Paul Mainieri.