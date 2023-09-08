BREMOND – Bremond’s Koben Zan and Tank Scott combined for 437 yards and accounted for eight touchdowns in leading the Tigers to a to a 61-28 victory over the Grapeland Sandies on Friday night

Zan completed 7 of 10 passes for 127 yards with a trio of touchdowns. He added 147 yards rushing on 19 carries (7.7) with four touchdowns, scoring on runs of 4, 5, 22 and 43 yards.

Scott ended with 163 yards rushing on 16 carries (10.2 avg.). He opened the second-half scoring with a 78-yard touchdown run to make it 48-28.

The Tigers scored three of the last four touchdowns in the first half to take 42-28 lead.

The game lived up to its billing by the Harris Ratings as one of the state’s top 2A games as Bremond (2-1) scored a trio of touchdowns, only to have Grapeland (1-2) each time for a 22-21 lead.

But Zan gave the Tigers the lead for good with a 22-yard run and added the extra-point conversion. Bremond increased its lead to 35-22 on Zan’s 49-yard touchdown pass to Tristan Moorehead who added a 28-yard touchdown reception to make the halftime 42-28.

Moorehead had five receptions for 104 yards.

The ball bounced Bremond’s way twice for touchdowns.

Bremond lineman McLane Minor recovered a fumble in the end zone for the Tigers’ first score. Zan added the first of seven extra-point kicks.

Bremond offensive lineman James Duncan recovered a fumble in the end zone to make it 55-28. Bremond’s Xavier Clark fumbled at the 1 after a 13-yard reception.

Grapeland’s Will Smith rushed for 119 yards on 11 carries with a touchdown and Sean Walker added 88 yards on 13 carries with two touchdowns.