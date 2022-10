SNOOK — The Snook football team fell behind early and couldn’t rally against Yorktown, falling 54-28 on Friday in District 14-2A Division II play.

Snook’s Lance Lara ran for 119 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries and caught a 13-yard TD pass. J. Beaux Hruska completed 6 of 12 passes for 110 yards and a TD with one interception, and he ran for two TDs.

Snook (3-6, 1-4) will wrap up the regular season at Louise at 7:30 p.m. next Friday, while Yorktown (4-5, 2-3) will play at Runge.