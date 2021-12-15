‘Y’all are going to be next’: Memories of 2017 title game fuel College Station seniors' run to state

Jett Huff said he remembers being with his family after the game, but noted it took awhile for him to find his father, who received a Gatorade bath from the players, spoke with the Aledo coach near midfield then lined up for the trophy ceremony.

“After the game, the biggest thing I remember was being with my family and Jaxon and thinking we’re going to be here,” Jett Huff said. “I’ve got to get one when I get to high school.”

The team arrived home at night after a long day, but Walsh said he remembers hundreds of people greeting the bus when they pulled into the school parking lot. He added it was a special moment to see his uncle, College Station offensive line coach Kyle Walsh, whom he is named after and who still coaches for the Cougars.

“I just remember the players and the coaches getting off the bus and everybody was going crazy congratulating them,” Walsh said. “Seeing my uncle so happy and his kids and wife, it was a lot of fun.”

Four years later, the Cougars will be loading up the buses again to make the trip to North Texas. Slanker said he’s looking forward to the game’s atmosphere. Walsh added he’s excited to play on TV — the game will be televised live by Bally Sports Southwest (Suddenlink, Chs. 38, 39).