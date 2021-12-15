‘Y’all are going to be next’: Memories of 2017 title game fuel College Station seniors' run to state

College Station football coach Steve Huff had his players raise their hands after Monday’s practice if they attended the Cougars’ 2017 state championship win over Aledo.
A good number did, players whose memories have pushed them to the brink of another title.
“He was just like we’re the ones in that position now,” College Station senior safety Kyle Walsh said, “and there’s going to be younger kids that we don’t even know that are coming that will be watching us hoping they’re the next generation to do that.”
College Station will return to AT&T Stadium in Arlington for the first time since the Cougars won the 2017 title, this time to face Katy Paetow in the Class 5A Division I state championship at 7 p.m. Friday.
Walsh is one of several current College Station players who attended the 2017 5A-II title game. Several other seniors, including linebacker Jaxson Slanker, nickelback Mason Cashion, safety Bryon Johnson and cornerbacks MJ Hinson and Denim Day, were also in the stands watching the Cougars bring home their first state title in football.
“One of the best memories for me was as we won, everybody was like y’all are going to be next,” Day said. “Y’all are going to be the next group, and that just made me really happy to be a Cougar.”
Two current players — senior quarterback Jett Huff and junior linebacker Jaxon Edwards — had the best view of them all as they served as ball boys with their fathers coaching. Jett Huff said it’s a memory he and Edwards, one of his closest friends, share to this day.
“Me and Jaxon walked out in the stadium when everyone was walking the field and kind of looked around and was like this is crazy that we’re about to play here,” Jett Huff said.
Jett Huff said specifics from the game are a bit foggy for him to recall, but Cashion remembers the final play of the game in vivid detail.
“The quarterback rolls out and he’s looking for someone to throw, but he can’t because there’s nobody open and the clock hits zero, somebody went and tackled him and that’s game,” Cashion said. “Everyone just went berserk, and you could look up at the big screen and everybody’s filled with emotion.”
Johnson and Hinson easily remember the emotion of the victory.
“You look at the big screen and you see all the players on the field crying and everything, seeing how they’re reacting and hugging each other,” Johnson said. “That’s what stood out to me.”
Said Hinson: “It felt like I was in a movie, because everybody was just so happy. That was the happiest I’ve seen everybody just for the Cougars to win the state championship.”
Jett Huff said he remembers being with his family after the game, but noted it took awhile for him to find his father, who received a Gatorade bath from the players, spoke with the Aledo coach near midfield then lined up for the trophy ceremony.
“After the game, the biggest thing I remember was being with my family and Jaxon and thinking we’re going to be here,” Jett Huff said. “I’ve got to get one when I get to high school.”
The team arrived home at night after a long day, but Walsh said he remembers hundreds of people greeting the bus when they pulled into the school parking lot. He added it was a special moment to see his uncle, College Station offensive line coach Kyle Walsh, whom he is named after and who still coaches for the Cougars.
“I just remember the players and the coaches getting off the bus and everybody was going crazy congratulating them,” Walsh said. “Seeing my uncle so happy and his kids and wife, it was a lot of fun.”
Four years later, the Cougars will be loading up the buses again to make the trip to North Texas. Slanker said he’s looking forward to the game’s atmosphere. Walsh added he’s excited to play on TV — the game will be televised live by Bally Sports Southwest (Suddenlink, Chs. 38, 39).
On Monday, Jett Huff was wearing a sweatshirt of Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, who started his college career at Texas A&M after winning three state championships at AT&T Stadium with Allen. Huff said Murray, who went 43-0 as Allen’s starting quarterback, is the greatest high school quarterback of all-time and added he often watches his highlights. He will try to channel some of Murray’s winning ways Friday night after he and the Cougars’ group of seniors finally get a chance to play for something they’ve dreamed of for a long time.
“We’ve planned on this for so many years, seeing those guys, saying we’ve got to do this when we’re in high school,” Jett Huff said. “A win would really cap off a great high school experience and career with my best friends.”