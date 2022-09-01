Xavier Ramirez using strong arm, calm demeanor as Rudder's new starting quarterback

Xavier Ramirez has a rocket launcher for an arm.

Growing up, the strong-armed Rudder quarterback showed off his arm by throwing out base runners on the diamond from his spot at second base. Then in the seventh grade, he was asked if he wanted to give football and more specifically quarterback a try.

His answer was simple.

“Why not?” Ramirez said.

Now entering his senior year, the Rangers have turned to Ramirez at quarterback.

“He was voted captain, so that’s a really big honor, especially for his senior year to be voted captain,” Rudder head coach Eric Ezar said. “His teammates look up to him. He’s kind of the calm voice sometimes when things are going crazy. He’s very calm and kind of keeps his head cool, and that’s always real big.”

The last two seasons, Ramirez has served as the backup behind former Rudder quarterback EJ Ezar, and now it’s his time to shine.

“It feels great,” Ramirez said of becoming the starter. “It feels great taking that role, and it’s real fun.”

Ramirez credits the coaching staff and getting to spend the last two seasons behind EJ Ezar to help prepare him for becoming the starter.

“It was fun watching and seeing how everything broke down,” Ramirez said. “I feel like it shaped me to what I am today, watching everything and the atmosphere and how everyone reacted to every little thing and how cool it was and how fun it was running out.”

Ramirez got to take some snaps during his sophomore and junior seasons, but going from playing a few series on Friday nights to playing a full four quarters is something the staff is helping Ramirez grow into during the early parts of the season.

Ramirez said he’s also still getting advice from EJ Ezar, who says the most important thing is to keep calm and take the good with the bad.

And in his first start last week, Ramirez threw for over 200 yards and a touchdown in three quarters of work in Rudder’s road loss to Willis.

This week, he’ll get his first chance to start in front of his home fans, and he’s been told he’ll have a large cheering section of family and friends.

“I’m real excited to be playing in front of the home crowd and all that,” Ramirez said.

He also still plans to play for the Rangers’ baseball team this spring and has played some baseball during recent summers.

Along with the arm strength being a key in both sports, Ramirez feels that the two sports have plenty of overlap when it comes to developing as an athlete.

“I think just footwork in general,” Ramirez said. “I feel like baseball keeps my footwork up to par and just keeps me active.”

The cannon-armed quarterback said he doesn’t know the exact distance he can throw a baseball, but he is confident he can launch a football 60 yards. In fact, sometimes his coach has to tell him to throttle back just a bit.

“The thing that I’ve really been impressed with him is arm strength,” Eric Ezar said. “His arm strength has really increased in the last two years. You could see it last year, but he really just has a strong arm.

“Sometimes I tell him, hey, nobody’s got the radar gun on you. No one cares if you throw a 101 mile-per-hour fastball, so you’ve got to be sure it’s catchable. So that’s just something we’ve been working on is using touch on certain passes.”

His impressive arm strength and play-making ability even reminds his head coach of a certain NFL player at times.

“Sometimes, it’s kind of funny because he’s kind of the Patrick Mahomes where he’ll kind of throw sideways and all that stuff,” Eric Ezar laughed. “That ability does help him some, so sometimes I have to get on him because he does it a little too much. He has a little too much fun with it. Fundamentally, I’m like, hey, keep the ball by your eye.”