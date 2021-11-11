 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wimberley 56, Navasota 0:
0 comments

Wimberley 56, Navasota 0:

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WIMBERLEY — Navasota’s Jamal Thomas ran for 132 yards on 29 carries, and quarterback Ja’mar Jessie added 108 yards on 17 carries, but the Rattlers couldn’t keep up with the Wimberley Texans who raced to a 56-0 victory in Class 4A Division II bi-district play Friday.

Wimberley’s Moses Wray ran for 151 yards and three touchdowns on just five carries to pace the Texans (9-2).

Navasota finishes its year at 5-6 overall.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Vikings' Dozier hospitalized due to breakthrough COVID-19 infection

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert