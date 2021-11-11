Wimberley 56, Navasota 0:

WIMBERLEY — Navasota’s Jamal Thomas ran for 132 yards on 29 carries, and quarterback Ja’mar Jessie added 108 yards on 17 carries, but the Rattlers couldn’t keep up with the Wimberley Texans who raced to a 56-0 victory in Class 4A Division II bi-district play Friday.
Wimberley’s Moses Wray ran for 151 yards and three touchdowns on just five carries to pace the Texans (9-2).
Navasota finishes its year at 5-6 overall.
