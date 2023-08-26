The Rudder football team knew it would have its hands full against a 6A Willis squad led by senior quarterback and Florida commit Derek “DJ” Lagway, and the four-star athlete more than lived up to his billing.

Lagway passed for 422 yards and seven touchdowns alongside a talented bevy of receivers as the Rangers fell 52-21 at Merrill Green Stadium on Friday. In a bright spot, 5A Rudder, looking to build upon a 2-8 campaign in 2022, managed to put up 21 points of its own as both teams were held scoreless in the second half.

“I was really proud of the way our guys fought back at the end,” coach Eric Ezar said. “We never quit playing, and I was proud of that … They’re a tough team, they’re two divisions above us, but it’s a good test for us.”

While Lagway entered the game as one of the best signal-callers in the country, if not the nation, the Rangers were breaking in a new quarterback in Cody Billings. The junior struggled at times with a 33% completion percentage and an interception, but connected on two touchdown passes with 144 yards through the air.

“I thought he did a good job tonight and didn’t make any big mistakes,” Ezar said. “He did some good things.”

Billings got plenty of help from wide receiver Jaquise Martin, a returner from last season with 575 yards and seven touchdowns. The junior reeled in touchdown passes of 39 and 56 yards against the Wildkats while passing for another score from 75 yards out.

Not all of Martin’s contributions showed up in the box score, as he could be found on the sideline encouraging his teammates while the Rudder defense did its best to contain Lagway.

“He’s a great leader,” Ezar said. “He’s trying to encourage [his teammates] to do the right thing. I’m really proud of him.”

Willis wasted little time grabbing the lead as Lagway found junior wide receiver Jalen Mickens in the end zone from 78 yards out on the third play of the game. With the Wildkats botching four point-after attempts, the Rudder student that nailed a 25-yard kick at halftime to win free Raising Cane’s for a year had the best kicking performance of the night.

Three minutes later, sophomore wideout Jermaine Bishop Jr. took a jet sweep 5 yards into the end zone to put Willis up 12-0. Just one play later, Rudder broke out a trick play as two reverses ended up in the hands of Martin, who launched a pass to a wide open Jayden Erskine. The junior wide receiver strolled into the end zone to bring the Rangers within 12-7.

“I was really proud of the way our kids started the game off,” Ezar said. “They came ready to play, they were serious.”

Bishop was quick to respond with a 47-yard kickoff return, setting up a 42-yard touchdown pass from Lagway to senior wide receiver DeBraun Hampton. After the game’s third touchdown in the span of 32 seconds, the Wildkats continued the offensive momentum with two more touchdown drives as Lagway showed no signs of slowing down.

Willis’ next drive consisted of three passes of 10 yards or more, culminating with a 17-yard connection with junior running back Daylion Robinson in the end zone. After a Rudder three-and-out, senior wide receiver A’mauree Holmes reeled in a 35-yard lob from Lagway for a score and a 31-7 lead to end the first quarter.

Willis took advantage of a 16-yard field on its next drive thanks to botched punt by the Rangers, with Lagway hitting Hampton with a 10-yard pass for a 38-7 advantage. Rudder worked its way back into the game with Billings’ 39-yard scoring strike, although the Wildkats answered with Robinson’s 51-yard touchdown reception halfway through the second quarter.

Martin brought the Rangers back within 24 with a successful slant route, shaking off a tackler as he raced 56 yards to the end zone. Sophomore Christian Ocampo’s third extra point made it 45-21 before Lagway found Hampton from 42 yards out to put a cap on the scoring. Once the dust settled, the Wildkats had scored on all but one drive in the first half.

“We just kept responding, and in the second half our defense played really well,” Ezar said. “The first half is what it was, but we kept answering them and it was close for a second. That’s just the way it goes.”