Willis blue-chip quarterback Derek Lagway leads Wildkats past Rudder 73-14

WILLIS — As a 247Sports.com four-star recruit and the sixth-ranked quarterback in the state, Willis junior Derek Lagway will surely make a name of for himself at a major college program in the years to come.

On Friday, he made a home in the soft spot between the Rudder safeties as a part of a six-touchdown, 336-yard night passing in Willis’ 73-14 victory over the Rangers at Berton A. Yates Stadium.

Lagway completed 21 of 28 passes and connected for six touchdowns through the air, while also rushing for 84 yards and another TD on 10 carries.

“He’s all what is advertised,” Rudder head coach Eric Ezar said. “He played great.”

Lagway, who holds a scholarship offer from Texas A&M among many others, drew respect from Rudder, which often dropped into a deep zone frequently during the first half. That allowed three of Lagway’s five first-half touchdown passes to come on post routes in between the Rangers’ two deep defenders.

“We’ve got a lot of young guys that we didn’t have last year, who played their first varsity game,” Ezar said. “They got a chance to see the best, and that’s why I scheduled a team like that.”

It only took Willis two minutes to get on the scoreboard first when Lagway connected with junior wide receiver A’Mauree Holmes on a 27-yard TD pass for an easy score on a post route.

Lagway and the Wildkat offense rang up three more TDs before Rudder found any traction on offense. Lagway added a 29-yard TD pass to sophomore running back Terri Lawrence, then Lawrence scored on a 6-yard run. Lagway added a 34-yard TD run for a 28-0 lead.

The Rangers closed out the first quarter with a 43-yard touchdown run by sophomore Jaquise Martin.

Martin rushed for a team-high 53 yards, accounting for all but 4 yards of Rudder’s total output on the ground.

Rudder found the end zone again with eight minutes left in the second quarter on a 79-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Xavier Ramirez to Martin, but by then Willis led 42-14. The Wildkats added to their lead when they recovered their own fumble in the end zone for a TD, and Lagway threw a 26-yard TD pass to Debraun Hampton for a 56-14 halftime lead.

Wills scored a touchdown on each of its first six possessions and put points on the scoreboard on every possession but two in the game due to two fumbles.

“We got down early and couldn’t get out of the hole,” Ezar said. “We made a few good plays offensively early, and then they got so far ahead of us ... it’s one of those things that you’ve got to preserve your guys for next week.”

Ramirez, making his first career start, connected on 13 of 28 passes for 203 yards and a touchdown. Martin lead all Rudder receivers with 97 yards on three catches.

In the second half, Rudder’s safeties pinched to the middle of the field, allowing Lagway to hit Debra Hampton on a wide-open flag route for his final touchdown pass of the game, a 32-yard score in the third quarter.

Willis closed out the game with a field goal and a 62-yard touchdown pass from backup quarterback Hutton Hoegmeyer to Daylin Robinson.

Rudder defensive back Ryan Campbell paced his team in tackles with seven, but bringing ball carriers down close to the line was a struggle for the Rangers. Defense will certainly be a focus as the Rangers prepare for their first home game of the season against Salado next week.

Ultimately, Rudder had to tip its cap to one of the best passers in the state.

“We’ve got to tackle better, “Ezar said. “We’ve got to cover better, but seeing a guy like [Lagway], I mean, they don’t get much better than that. So hopefully that’ll help us in the future.”