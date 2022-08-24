Why run game still rules for some of the Brazos Valley's top football teams

In the age of spread, pass-oriented offenses, some of the area’s top football teams are still leaning on their run game as four 1,000-yard rushers return to the Brazos Valley this season.

A few programs still operate out of old-school formations, and several teams with spread systems tap into the ground game with strong backfields and offensive lines.

Leading the pack is College Station senior Marquise Collins, who ran for 2,826 yards and 39 touchdowns in 2021. His rushing yards ranked first in Class 5A Division I, fourth in the state and 12th nationally last season, according to MaxPreps.

Centerville’s Paxton Hancock wasn’t far behind with 2,085 yards and 19 scores. Franklin’s do-it-all standout Bryson Washington shared the load with several others and still ran for 1,500 yards. A&M Consolidated’s Keshun Thomas rushed for 1,100 yards and 10 touchdowns in just eight games.

“I think an often overlooked thing in football is simplicity,” College Station head coach Stoney Pryor said. “Football is not a complicated game. We want to take the ball and run it past their end zone, and they want to keep us from doing it. And then we flip and we do it again. And then we get the special teams in there and see how we can utilize that, so if we can figure out ways that move the football forward, it doesn’t have to be complicated. It doesn’t have to be fancy. It’s fun when it’s fun, but it’s fun to score, and it’s fun to win.”

Sticking to the system

Lee Fedora’s 2014 Navasota Rattlers set state passing records during their 2014 state title run. Now entering his fifth season at Consol, Fedora said the Tigers have the ability to be balanced on offense this year with playmakers at receiver and a strong stable of running backs.

“We’re going to be able to really be balanced to where if a team takes away the run, we’ll throw it,” Fedora said. “If they take away the pass, we’re going to run it. I think a big thing too is a lot of our guys understand our system, and that’s where we can change up some things we need to change, and they’ll be ready to do it.”

Staying true to what works has been a theme at College Station.

The Cougars have thrived on their power run game as Pryor said the school has been fortunate to have talented running backs cycle through the program over the last decade. He also noted having players understand that the bread-and-butter plays breed confidence and lead to more success.

“As coaches we have these wild ideas or great plays that we saw on Saturday afternoon or on Twitter, and we kind of want to do that because it looks great when Auburn did it or when Alabama did it,” Pryor said. “And then some wisdom comes in when we say that did look great and it fits with what they do, but it doesn’t necessarily fit with what we do, so let’s keep what we do and be great at that.”

Franklin also sticks with what works even if it isn’t flashy. Head coach Mark Fannin joked that there might be some wide eyes in the stands wondering what is going on if the Lions lined up in a shotgun formation with four wide receivers for four quarters.

He assured Franklin fans that they don’t have to worry about that. The Lions’ variant of the slot-T offense helped them capture their first state title in school history last season as they posted record offensive numbers.

“It’s the best offense ever invented,” Fannin said. “It’s something that creates toughness by your team, by your athletes, because every day in practice we’re banging on each other and just creating that toughness.”

Fannin said stopping the slot-T is often so difficult now because other teams don’t see it as regularly as they once did.

“A bunch of teams have gone to the spread, and they only have two or three days to prepare for that slot-T offense, and if you don’t see it a lot, then it’s tough to defend, especially with all the misdirections and backs are going each and every way,” Fannin said. “You’ve got to be pretty disciplined on defense and see it a lot to be pretty good to defend that.”

In last year’s 49-35 win over Gunter in the 3A Division II state championship game, Franklin didn’t complete a pass but broke the 3A-II title game record by rushing for 523 yards.

“We were fortunate these last few years to have several running backs that touched the ball throughout the game, and one was just as good as the other,” Fannin said. “That helps tremendously, especially at our level, when you can do that and not have to rely on one single kid.”

In Centerville, the Tigers run what they call the “multiple wing” — another throwback offense that leans heavily on the ground game.

“We’re a little different than your traditional slot-T teams, but at the end of the day, we have an identity as a physical football team,” head coach Kyle Hardee said. “That’s who we want to be. That’s who our kids want to be, and that’s who we expect to be. Our kids, they’re determined to work as a unit, and they know that’s the way it works, that we’re going to be able to run the football and then hopefully we can do some other things off establishing that run game.”

Sharing the load

Last season, Consol had used four lead running backs by the time the playoffs rolled around due to injuries, yet the Tigers had hardly any dropoff in their ground game no matter who carried the ball.

Thomas was two weeks removed from a 156-yard performance in a win over state-ranked Converse Judson when he suffered a right knee injury that sidelined him for the rest of the regular season. In Consol’s first game without Thomas, backup Trey Taylor rushed for 374 yards and four touchdowns in a win over Huntsville. Taylor also went down with an injury later in the season, but Darius Turner’s 125-yard performance against Fulshear helped clinch a playoff spot for the Tigers. All three running backs return for Consol this season.

“When you’ve got dudes like that who can back you up or even can start over you, that’s a great man to have to the side of you when you can have two running backs in the backfield that can carry the ball like that,” Thomas said.

At Centerville, the Tigers turned to their sophomore trio of Halston French, Andrew Newman and LaVodrick Phillips to boost the running attack led by Hancock. French had 809 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns. Newman ran for 671 yards and Phillips had 515 with each scoring nine times.

“It’s very important because one guy can be not having his A game and another guy can help him up,” Hancock said of Centerville’s depth.

Since a majority of Centerville’s players play both ways, Hardee said it’s key to lessen their carries and noted the Tigers are fortunate to have the depth to do so.

“We ask them to carry a load,” Hardee said. “We have several kids back that had very successful years last year. They stay excited because they all know they’re going to get carries. We’re going to ask them to block, and we’re going to ask them to be physical, just like we do our offensive linemen, and they know their turn is coming.”

The Lions lost standout runners Malcolm Murphy and Bobby Washington, Bryson’s older brother, but Fannin said Franklin is optimistic about turning over its running game to Jayden Jackson, who rushed for 905 yards in 2021, along with Devyn Hidrogo and Fragile Owens.

Last season, College Station backup running back Nate Palmer gave the Cougars a strong 1-2 punch with Collins leading the charge. But after Cougars coach Steve Huff was hired at Decatur, he brought Palmer’s father along as an assistant, and his son moved with the family. That leaves the Cougars likely turning more to Collins, who said he knows his team relies heavily on him and he loves it.

“I just feel like I’ve got to make something happen, because if I don’t, who else is going to do it?” Collins said. “Coach Huff always told me to never wait to make a play. That’s always what I shoot for. I’m just patient, and when my time comes, I take it.”

Trench work

Fannin said he holds a special place in his heart for offensive linemen. He was a two-year starter at tackle for Franklin in the 1990s and earned first-team all-district honors as a senior.

“Those guys don’t get their name in the paper,” Fannin said. “They don’t get their pictures in the paper, but without those guys, these running backs we just talked about, they’re nobodies really. Those guys are in the trenches every single play and busting their tails every single play, and I take a lot of pride in my offensive line and teach my team to respect those guys, because without those guys, you don’t have a very good football team.”

Consol returns three starters on its offensive line, including Texas Tech recruit Daniel Sill. Centerville touts “Big James” Wright, who stands 6-foot-5.

“Knowing that we’re a run-heavy team and knowing that what I’m doing is going to make us win football games, it definitely does make you hold your chin high,” Franklin lineman Andrew Elmore said. “You feel different.”

While coaches and running backs noted much of their success should be credited to strong offensive line play, Elmore said the sentiment is two-fold.

“We could have the best offensive line in the state, but if we don’t have amazing running backs like we do, we’re not going to win football games,” Elmore said. “They do so much in the backfield, even the guy not getting the ball in the way they carry out their fakes and everything that goes into the play. It takes some special guys behind the line to make it work.”

Maintaining success

Making a run to the state championship game was unique and memorable, and losing in a heartbreaking manner provides motivation for his Cougars, Pryor said. It also helps players understand what a long season looks like and not to peak at the beginning of November only to slide back as the opponents get tougher.

Collins, a Duke commit, understood that assignment in 2021. In the playoffs alone, Collins ran for 1,329 yards and 19 touchdowns. Pryor said the combination of Collins’ explosiveness, strength and vision make him such a good ball carrier.

“He understands what we’re trying to do, so he has a good idea of where to run,” Pryor said. “But his explosiveness, his evasiveness and his vision make him hard to tackle and hard to really get a solid pop on, because he’s finding creases, and our offensive line does a great job of holding blocks and creating seams for him to run through. And he sees those and understands the system or the play the way we’re trying to design it, so he knows where to go.”

There are high expectations for Collins, Washington and Hancock entering the 2022 season.

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football named Collins and Washington preseason offensive players of the year in their respective classifications. Hancock, who doubles as a linebacker, was also tabbed the District 12-2A-I preseason defensive MVP by magazine writers.

Collins said being able to replicate a run like last year’s will mean bringing all the pieces together throughout the team.

“All the guys and athletes that we have now, just bring it all together as one and put it all on the field,” Collins said. “I think that’s going to help us because I feel like we have a lot more athletes this year. We’ve just got to use them the right way, and as long as we do that, we should be successful.”