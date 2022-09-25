Who should be the Week 5 Brazos Valley football player of the week?

The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff that considers coaches’ submissions. Vote for your favorite player from now to 4 p.m. Monday.

RB Aydan Martinez-Brown, College Station

Martinez-Brown led College Station’s rushing attack in a 38-10 district win over Leander. The running back finished with 134 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns on 16 carries. Both of Martinez-Brown’s rushing scores were from 1-yard out.

RB Keshun Thomas, A&M Consolidated

Thomas had a big day on the ground as Consol defeated district foe Georgetown 48-34. The junior tallied 175 rushing yards and two touchdowns. He was also a threat in the passing game as a screen pass turned into a 29-yard touchdown.

QB Braylan Drake, Cameron Yoe

Drake helped lead the Yoemen to an impressive 48-44 win in Cameron’s district opener against Lorena. The quarterback finished the night with 331 passing yards and tossed two touchdowns. He completed 21 of his 26 passes.

SS/WR Rusty Ly-McMurray, Allen Academy

Ly-McMurray was a playmaking machine in Allen Academy’s 64-0 shutout victory over district foe St. Francis Episcopal Houston. The sophomore had three interceptions on defense and returned them all for touchdowns. On offense, he finished the day with two receptions for 16 yards and two scores.

RB Bryson Washington, Franklin

Washington ran all over the McGregor defense in Fraklin’s district opener. The running back had a monstrous outing as he rushed for five touchdowns and 257 yards in a 69-32 victory.