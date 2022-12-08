Weese: Lowry, Lions thrill as Franklin's passing game takes flight in state semifinals

KATY — There’s not a lot the Franklin Lions can do to surprise people anymore. But last year’s state champs in Class 3A Division II are now headed to the 3A-I state championship game in large part because they did the unthinkable.

They threw the ball.

Franklin produced three touchdown passes to help put away Edna 41-13 in the state semifinals at Legacy Stadium on Thursday night, winning for the 31st straight time.

Led by a rushing attack of Bryson Washington, Jayden Jackson and a stout offensive line, the Lions usually handle their business on the ground. Against the Cowboys, though, they turned to quarterback Cort Lowry and a trick play to get things done.

“I love throwing the ball,” Lowry said. “We don’t get to do it much, so when we do it, I try and make the most of it.”

Lowry and company delivered as the junior completed 4 of 7 passes for 111 yards and two touchdown passes. The seven attempts are season high.

“It’s something we’ve always had in our back pocket,” Franklin head coach Mark Fannin said.

Along with Lowry’s work, fullback Jayden Jackson showed off his arm with a 22-yard touchdown pass to Dean Rampy just before halftime for a 21-7 lead. On the play Lowry took the snap then pitched it back to Jackson, who danced around before finding Rampy in the end zone.

“That was an unbelievable throw,” Fannin said. “Looked like Tom Brady out there. It was his third or fourth read, something we have never worked ever — a scramble drill — but it worked out in our favor.”​

Lowry helped set up the play with a 25-yard pass to Washington, and the Lions’ defense helped set up the drive with one of its two interceptions.

“At that point, they didn’t know what was going on to be honest,” Washington said of Franklin’s passing attack surprising Edna. “We had people catching one-handed catches like we hadn’t seen before. I think every player this game for Franklin, they went all out for this game.”​

The three TD passes was a season-high for Franklin, while Lowry enjoyed his first multi-TD pass performance since the second game of the season when he threw two touchdown passes in a 77-13 win over Mexia. In fact, Lowry had just one TD pass in the playoffs before Thursday night. He threw one in the 33-7 bi-district win over Hallettsville almost a month ago.

But the Lions and Lowry have been waiting to uncork their passing attack, and now the genie’s out of its bottle as Franklin heads to Arlington for the state championship.

“It’s very important because the passing gets it off the run,” Lowry said. “Being able to throw the ball, it frees up our running game, so it makes our offense more deadly.”

