Weese: Growth of College Station's defense shows in win over Smithson Valley

PFLUGERVILLE — It’s a moment the Cougars will be telling their children and even their grandkids about. When College Station has its class reunion, it will be something that everyone brings up.

The Cougars had a defensive stand for the ages Saturday at The Pfield and one that won’t be forgotten by anyone in attendance anytime soon.

College Station’s defense already had been on the field for six plays and needed one more to seal a win against Smithson Valley. The game came down to one final play from the 1-yard line with a five-point lead and two seconds to go.

The Rangers snapped the ball and handed it off to standout athlete David De Hoyos. With a cast on his hand, Cougar linebacker Harrison Robinson met De Hoyos head on and secured the 26-21 victory for the Cougars. Robinson ran down the field and ripped off his helmet in celebration as the rest of the Cougars celebrated with the defense as College Station won the Class 5A Division I’s Region III championship.

“For the defense to be in that moment and rise up to the challenge not just on that one play but just in general [is special],” College Station defensive coordinator Chance Locklear said. “We had what four, five, six snaps down there and for the kids to rise up and play?

“Yeah, everyone will remember that tackle but A.J.’s [Tisdell] got the play in the back of the corner of the end zone right there and just gets hustling. That’s what we preach to them. Never quit. Never quit.”

In a season filled with wild finishes, rallies and comebacks by the offense, College Station’s defense was tasked with rallying this time around.

“I always have faith in my defense,” College Station offensive lineman Jake Utley said. “They play amazing. They played amazing the whole game. I knew they were going to get it done. Obviously yes, I was emotional about it but I knew we would come out on top.”

It hasn’t always been smooth sailing for the Cougars defense this season. The group has had injuries, setbacks and games that didn’t go their way this year.

College Station, which was the state runner-up last year, was dealt a crushing blow when all-state running back and Duke commitment Marquise Collins suffered a season-ending injury in a scrimmage.

The Cougars started the season by giving up a season-high 52 points in a loss to Lucas Lovejoy. Against district foe Georgetown, the Cougars gave up 35 points in the first half in a 49-38 defeat. And even in this year’s rivalry win over A&M Consolidated, Consol jumped out to a 21-0 lead before College Station rebounded for a 38-28 win.

Those losses and big moments have served as a learning process but ones that have been invaluable.

“It’s been a tremendous growth process for these young men,” Locklear said. “They have worked. They have worked very diligent on getting better at their craft. Most importantly, anytime we break out, our group breaks out defense on three and family on six. And they truly play as a family. And they try to lift each other up and go up with the next man mentality.”

Even on Saturday, the Cougars were dealt a tough hand as standout linebackers Kolton Griswold and Shane Bellows both left with injuries.

But when it came down to the final play of the game, Robinson knew he had not just his teammates behind him but his family to help make the difference.

“I feel like they’re my family for real,” Robinson said. “I call them my brothers. I feel like every day I can count on them, I can text them for anything, I can always call them if I need a ride, I can do anything. If I need to get picked up, they always got me.”