Weese: Franklin on path to cementing itself as Brazos Valley's next dynasty

ARLINGTON — When the Franklin Lions posed for the team photo with their latest state trophy, someone yelled out, “Hold up two!”

The players happily obliged and held up two fingers signifying their back-to-back state titles.

In a few seasons, who knows how many fingers the Lion players could be holding up?

The Lions have played in three straight state title games, own back-to-back titles and may not be done. Head coach Mark Fannin and the humble Lions won’t admit the possibility of a dynasty, but something special is brewing in Franklin.

The Lions became one of just three Brazos Valley teams to win back-to-back titles, joining Cameron and Bremond. Both the Yoemen and Tigers completed a three-peat of titles in the 2010s.

“I’m fortunate and blessed that we can go back-to-back,” Fannin said. “Like I’ve told everybody before, it’s nothing special ... [no] secret sauce that I’m doing. It starts with this coaching staff that I got that is one of a kind. They’re a special group of guys, very knowledgeable, and they put the extra work in and build those relationships with these kids.

“And the athletes that I got here in Franklin are just special all the way around. They buy in. They trust us. They understand the process. Playing 16 games is a grind, and these kids have overcame that year in and year out. It’s just a contribution to those guys, and it’s sure been fun.”

Not only have the Lions won back-to-back titles but they’ve done it by winning in two different divisions, adding to the program’s shine. Franklin is just the sixth program to win back-to-back state titles after moving up a division. The UIL began using divisions in 1990 and instituted them from Class 2A and up in 1998. The UIL also divided 6-man into two divisions beginning in 2006.

Last season, the Lions won the 3A-II title with a perfect 16-0 record. A move up to 3A-I this offseason could have resulted in an understandable dropoff as the Lions adjusted to facing bigger schools and better teams. Instead, the Lions went 16-0 again, giving them a 32-game winning streak.

The Lions have had some close calls this season, including Thursday’s 17-14 win over Brock, but every time the Lions have had their backs to the wall, they’ve delivered.

“We’ve had a target on our back for a while, and we talk about that once a week a lot throughout the year, Fannin said. “I’ve got a bunch of humble group of kids right now that really, really believe in us coaches, and they believe in each other. It’s just special to watch. You don’t find 15-, 16-, 17-year-old kids that can be as humble as these guys are.”

“And you notice throughout the year, they don’t panic. They never panic. Throughout the course of a game, they just don’t hit the panic button. We talk about that, and that’s a straight contribution to these kids that I got right now. They expect to win when they step on the field, and they figure it out, and they never hit the panic button. I’m just so very proud of these guys.”

And the Lions have a real chance to be back in 2023. Quarterback Cort Lowry kicked the game-winning field goal, running back Jayden Jackson earned the game’s offensive MVP — they are just two of Franklin’s talented underclassmen.

It might be a different Lion team taking the field next season, but the championship DNA will be there no doubt.

