Weese: Don't count out these Cougars, who keep finding a way

Once again, College Station found a way Friday night.

Down 21-0 after the first quarter to your rival? Not a problem for these Cougars. They’ve faced these kind of challenges before and come out on the other side ready for what comes next. And Friday’s 38-28 win over A&M Consolidated was another perfect example of their grit.

“A thing we’ve repeated is find a way,” College Station head coach Stoney Pryor said. “We’ve got to find a way with who we have to get the job done, whatever the job is that night, whatever they’re giving us on the other side of the ball or the weather is giving us or the situation. We say all in, and I think it shows our kids are all in.”

Even before the season began, College Station has had to rise to the occasion. The unfortunate injury to star senior running back Marquise Collins days before the season opener was a huge loss for the Cougars. Then in the season-opener, the Cougars were thrashed 52-27 by Lucas Lovejoy.

With a new district, new players in new roles and a new head coach, it would have been easy to write off the season.

Instead of giving up, the Cougars gritted their teeth, dusted themselves off and went to work.

Newcomers like Aydan Martinez-Brown and veterans like Zach Dang stepped up at running back.

Quarterbacks’ Arrington Maiden and Cade Corcoran have split time under center but neither is bothered by sharing snaps. Defensive players A.J. Tisdell, Tony Robinson and Kolton Griswold have had to log time on both sides of the ball at brand new positions, but they do so willingly.

It has been a puzzle at times putting together this year’s lineup, but the Cougars have been successful at it as the season has gone on.

After the opening loss, College Station reeled off straight six wins, including a 4-0 start in District 11-5A Division I play, and it seemed things were rolling.

Then came a 49-38 gut punch from Georgetown last week that dropped the Cougars from first place in the district. Even in dire straits, the Cougars tried to find a way — down 35-3 at halftime, they rallied on the road to keep it close.

The loss might have seemingly put them out of the title race, but the Cougars weren’t happy with earning just a playoff spot. That’s not their way.

“I’d have to say the things that we do at any given point are built on the things that we’ve done in the past,” Pryor said. “We kind of got our teeth kicked in last week in the first half against Georgetown, and the kids battled back and rallied, and I think that the way they responded at halftime last week taught them we just need to persevere and we can do good things. Fortunately the hole tonight wasn’t quite as deep as it was last week, and we were able to overcome it.”