Weese: College Station's season had too many highs to be tainted by Saturday's low

ARLINGTON — College Station’s wild roller coaster ride of a season finally came to an end Saturday.

Like any roller coaster, the season was filled with its share of highs, lows, times that you screamed or yelled out and cheered. But just when it seemed like the coaster was reaching its peak, the ride ended earlier than expected. Aledo, arguably the dynasty of all Texas high school football dynasties, pushed its record haul of state titles to 11 by pouncing on the Cougars early and cruising to a 52-14 victory in the Class 5A Division I championship at AT&T Stadium.

Still for the Cougars, it was a ride that anyone would be willing to go on again.

“This game is not how we wanted it to go,” College Station linebacker Jaxon Edwards said. “We could say ... this season’s not good, but just looking back on the season, winning 13 games and getting here is pretty special. It’s something I’ll always remember.”

After last season’s close 27-24 overtime loss to Katy Paetow in the 5A-I title game, the Cougars were predicted to be a favorite to make it back this year under first-year head coach Stoney Pryor, who was taking over for the program’s architect Steve Huff. But those preseason expectations ended after lead running back Marquise Collins suffered a season-ending leg injury during a scrimmage.

The worries about the Cougars seemed to be reaffirmed with the 52-27 blowout loss to Lucas Lovejoy to open the season.

“The whole ride was just a roller coaster of emotions,” College Station running back Zach Dang said. “Beginning of the season, honestly, I didn’t think we looked too good.”

The College Station coaster began the slow climb back up the track though.

The Cougars reeled off five straight wins before going through another set of dips. At 5-1 overall and 1-0 in District 11-5A-I, the ride got rougher, but they survived a double overtime 27-24 scare against Leander Glenn, a 49-38 loss to Georgetown and a 21-0 deficit to A&M Consolidated that forced the Cougars to rally for a 38-28 win over their school district rivals.

That three-game stretch brought more questions. The Cougars answered by winning a share of the district title and their first two playoff games, getting revenge on Georgetown in regionals and hanging on with a goal-line stand to secure a 26-21 victory over Smithson Valley in the state quarterfinals.

Now at 12-2 overall, the Cougars were headed back to the state semifinals and enjoying a successful season by any measure. And they weren’t done.

“We started to figure it out during the playoffs,” Dang said. “We had some close games, some good comebacks all throughout the season. I’m just glad to get this opportunity.”

College Station earned it with a convincing 33-7 victory last week over Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial in the state semifinals at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

And while the ride may have ended differently than the Cougars wanted, like any roller coaster, the ending isn’t what people remember or talk about. For Pryor, this season and his first team will be remembered for its response each and every time it got knocked down.

Even in the final two minutes of the state championship, that ability was on display as the Cougars blocked a punt, scored, recovered an onside kick and scored to end the game — a two-minute, 14-point swing.

“Resilience,” Pryor said of how he’s going to remember this team. “The amazing job they’ve done of overcoming things that frequently the situation looked dire, and it’d be easy to go, well, we would have been pretty good except you can fill in the blank with a bunch of stuff right there. From the coaches, to the players and the school and the expectations, the standard is really high.

“So instead of saying we could have been good except for whatever, it’s we’re going to turn this around and make it even more amazing when we achieve in spite of this setback, whatever that setback happened to be. That’s an amazing legacy that these guys have left with battling and fighting and looking challenges and difficultly right square in the face and saying bring it. Let’s go.”

