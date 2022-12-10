Weese: Aydan Martinez-Brown's emergence fuels Cougars' run to state

SAN ANTONIO — The legend of College Station running back Aydan Martinez-Brown continues to grow.

The sophomore entered the season as an unknown, but now he has everyone’s attention as fans cheer him on and opposing teams and coaches try to stop him. It’s easy to say College Station’s return to the Class 5A Division I state championship game wouldn’t have been possible without Martinez-Brown.

He produced in the biggest of ways Saturday, leading the Cougars to a 33-7 win over Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial in the state semifinals at the Alamodome. Martinez-Brown rushed for 151 yards and two scores on 23 carries and caught three passes for 83 yards and another score — all team highs.

Saturday’s performance was a continuation of his efforts since the middle of the season.

“He’s done a fantastic job,” College Station head coach Stoney Pryor said. “He’s really come into his own this whole season but just gotten better and better and more comfortable with what we’re trying to do offensively. He’s obviously a really talented player in space with the ball under his arm between the tackles but also running routes. He does an excellent job and it showed tonight.”

Martinez-Brown transferred to College Station this summer and began learning the Cougars’ system. Along with being new, he also started the season behind workhouse Marquise Collins and backup Anthony Trevino on the depth chart with those two in line to lead the Cougars’ ground attack.

Collins’ season ended before it began when he suffered a season-ending leg injury in a preseason scrimmage. Trevino was the next man up, but when he also went down with an injury, Martinez-Brown was thrust into the starting role.

Since becoming the full-time starter, Martinez-Brown has reeled off 11 straight games of 100 yards or more. With Saturday’s effort he surpassed 2,000 yards rushing on the year and has 22 touchdowns on the ground. He’s also caught 29 passes for 331 yards and four touchdowns.

His highlights and heroics have become well known now in the playoffs, but even when he was behind Trevino, Martinez-Brown began flashing his talent as he tallied a pair of 100-yard games against Fort Worth Nolan Catholic and Leander during September.

“I think even early on we could see his talent,” Pryor said. “You can see his talent watching him play. The question was how fast can he acclimate to our offense, to understand what we’re trying to do. He didn’t grow up in our system. He just moved here in the summer, so we kind of had to teach him what we’re doing and where the creases are and how our pace works and how our play calling works and really how all of it worked. He’s had a crash course in that.”

With one game left to go, Martinez-Brown will no doubt be ready when he hears his number called next Saturday against Aledo at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Before the state championship game though, he plans on taking a well-deserved rest to celebrate.

“I’m fixing to sleep,” Martinez-Brown said with a laugh after Saturday’s victory. “We’re going to cherish this win.”

