Week 9 brings plenty of excitement, action across Brazos Valley's district races

From rivalry matchups like Cameron and Rockdale’s “Battle of the Bell” to showdowns between teams jockeying for a playoff spot, Week 9 in the Brazos Valley is going to be a good one. It’s such a good week that it was hard narrowing down the area’s best matchups to three.

I finished 2-1 last week which pushed my record to 13-11 for the year.

THREE GAMES TO WATCH

1. Bryan at Waco Midway, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Bryan’s best chance at making a playoff push is right in front of it Friday night.

The Vikings are in fifth place in District 12-6A at 1-2, while the Waco Midway Panthers are 2-2 and currently lay claim to the league’s fourth and final playoff spot.

Both teams are going to be looking toward their rushing attack to help secure the win.

The Vikings struggled last week on offense with three interceptions but were able to rush for 252 yards in a 38-13 loss to Pflugerville Weiss. Bryan’s been doing it by committee as Tate Schneringer, Javalen Wade and Isaiah Nutall share the load.

For the Panthers, they’ll lean on senior running back Dom Hill, who has 746 rushing yards and six touchdowns this year.

• Prediction: Bryan: 17-13

2. Stafford at Navasota, 7 p.m. Friday

The Rattlers get a chance to prove themselves against one of District 12-4A Division I’s best in Stafford (6-1, 3-0).

Navasota (5-3) is sitting at 2-2 in district play after a disappointing 35-34 overtime loss to Iowa Colony. Stafford is tied for first in the district with El Campo after last week’s 14-7 win over Brazosport.

The Rattlers will be tasked with stopping senior quarterback Brayden Batiste, who has racked up 569 passing yards along with 447 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns this year.

Being back at home will be a big help for the Rattlers and coming off of last week’s loss, Navasota doesn’t want to make it two in a row.

• Prediction: Navasota: 28-22

3. Franklin at Lorena, 7:30 p.m. Friday

It’s a top 10 showdown in Lorena this Friday as the No. 1 Franklin Lions take on the No. 10 Lorena Leopards in District 11-3A Division I play.

Lorena is sitting at 3-1 in district with its only loss coming to Cameron Yoe in a 48-44 shootout. Since the district opening loss, the Leopards have reeled off three straight wins against Little River Academy, McGregor and Rockdale.

For last year’s undefeated state champion, Franklin has kept the good times rolling this season. The Lions are 7-0 overall and 3-0 in district with wins against McGregor, Rockdale and Troy.

Each team has plenty of playmakers ready to cause headaches for the opposing coaches.

Lorena’s junior trio of quarterback Jackson Generals, running back Kasen Taylor and wide receiver Jadon Porter lead the Leopards. Generals has already crossed the 1,000-yard passing mark this season, while Taylor has rushed for over 1,000 yards.

The Lions will counter with senior running back Bryson Washington and sophomore running back Jayden Jackson. Washington has rushed for 901 yards this season and Jackson is not far behind with 757.

• Prediction: Franklin: 45-42

