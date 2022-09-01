Week 2 is here with plenty more high school football matchups to examine

We saw plenty of big plays, some upsets and everything you could have wanted from the first batch of games during Week 1 of the high school football season last week.

For those keeping score at home, I went 3-0 picking winners in the College Station-Lucas Lovejoy, Cameron-Lago Vista and Bremond-Normangee games, but my score predictions were a collective swing and miss.

So with Week 2 here, it’s time to take a look across the Brazos Valley and pick some more winners.

THREE GAMES TO WATCH

1. Navasota at Madisonville, 7 p.m. Friday

This on-again off-again rivalry is a big one.

Both teams are coming off momentum-producing wins to start the season.

Navasota upset Navarro 41-14 at home, while Madisonville went on the road and shut out Diboll 42-0.

Friday will no doubt be a rowdy and raucous environment. And for the Mustangs, it will be their home opener.

With standouts like Madisonville wide receiver Lorenzo Johnson and Navasota running back Deontray Scott pit against each other, it’s a tough one to pick, but the Mustangs in their first home game of the year likely have the edge.

• Prediction: Madisonville 21-17

2. Burton at Hearne, 7 p.m. Friday

It will be a clash of two talented Class 2A teams from different divisions when Burton and Hearne face off at Wood Field on Friday.

Both are coming off victories over bigger schools. Burton defeated one of Hearne’s District 13-2A-I opponents as the Panthers beat Holland 21-18 last week, while Hearne topped 3A-II’s Anderson-Shiro 21-12.

Hearne’s defense might be the difference this week. Against the Owls, the Eagles forced five sacks, intercepted three passes and recovered one fumble. When you have that strong of a defensive performance, it’s enough to keep a team fired up for awhile.

• Prediction: Hearne 17-13

3. Bryan at Huntsville, 7:30 p.m. Friday

The Vikings picked up their first win under new head coach Ricky Tullos last week as they defeated Waller 67-21 at Merrill Green Stadium.

Now they have a chance to pick up the program’s first road win under Tullos.

It won’t be easy though as Huntsville looks to get back on track after falling 38-13 to A&M Consolidated in Week 1. The Hornets were thrown off their game plan fairly quickly against Consol and forced to abandon the run game all together in the second half.

Huntsville has some offensive firepower as sophomore quarterback Austin Taylor threw for over 200 yards and linked up with wide receiver Savion Conteh twice for touchdowns. Bryan will look to counter the Hornets with quarterback Malcom Gooden and a strong senior-heavy offensive line.

It’s not going to be easy, but the Vikings are riding high after their first win and looking to keep it going on the road.

• Prediction: Bryan 42-35

• Jake Weese’s email address is jacob.weese@theeagle.com.