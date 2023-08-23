Man, it’s great to be back.

The weather outside doesn’t make it feel like fall but there’s no denying that the start of the fall is here with high school football starting up this week.

Now that I’ve got a year under my belt at The Eagle, let’s hope I have better luck this season with my picks this time around. Enough stalling, let’s pick some Week 1 games.

THREE GAMES TO WATCH

1. College Station vs. Lucas Lovejoy, 7 p.m. Saturday at Allen’s Eagle Stadium

I remember last year saying that with the amount of talent on both teams that this was the perfect game to play on a Saturday as a precursor for college football fans.

That still rings true this time around as both teams are once again loaded with talent.

College Station comes into the game led by senior quarterback and Memphis commit Arrington Maiden who wasn’t the team’s starter a year ago. After throwing for 2,279 yards and helping lead College Station to the Class 5A-I state title game last season, there’s no doubt who’s under center going into this one.

The Cougars also have junior running back Aydan Martinez-Brown returning who emerged last season and rushed for 2,164 yards in 16 games as a sophomore. He stepped up in place of injured star Marquise Collins who missed all of his senior season due to injury.

On the other sideline, Lovejoy is loaded with standouts as well. 4-star Ohio State commit Payton Pierce holds it down at linebacker. On offense, 3-star Texas commit Parker Livingstone caught 52 passes for 908 yards last season. He is aided by 3-star tight end Ridge Barker who caught five passes for 88 yards and two scores.

The Cougars are in a much better spot though and have more questions answered going in this time around than they did a year ago when they lost 52-27.

Prediction: College Station: 35-28

2. Hearne at Anderson-Shiro, 7 p.m. Friday

Nothing like a Week 1 matchup between two Brazos Valley schools to help kick off the season in style.

Hearne’s got some new faces across the board as former defensive coordinator Alfonzo Jackson was promoted to head coach in the spring. The Eagles also no longer have Keyshawn Langham at quarterback who put together 2,062 total yards of offense last season on the ground and through the air.

The cupboard isn’t bare for the Eagles though with players such as returning wide receivers Justavian Benford and 6-foot-6 Dereion Mitchell catching passes. Those two combined for 699 yards last year.

Anderson-Shiro on the other hand brings back its quarterback as junior Connor Daley looks to continue what he did last season as a sophomore. Daley threw for 1,007 yards and rushed for 384. He’ll be paired with senior running back Jarvis Haynes who rushed for 952 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Last season, Hearne bested the Owls in the opener but this time around I think Anderson-Shiro gets the win at home.

Prediction: Anderson-Shiro: 21-14

3. Burton at Holland, 7 p.m. Thursday

One of Burton’s closest games last season was the opener against Holland where Burton left with a 21-18 win.

And as teams on their schedule and in the playoffs know, putting points on the Panthers isn’t easy as Burton opened last season’s playoff run with three straight shutouts.

The band is nearly back together for Burton this season with eight starters on offense and six on defense returning, including leading rusher Tyrone Gilmon. Gilmon put together a 1,170 yard performance with 20 touchdowns on 120 carries last season.

Burton’s defense will be tested though as Holland returns quarterback Desi Cantu, running back Christian Michalek and receiver Trey Grinnan. Cantu threw for 1,351 yards with 11 scores last season.

Michalek added 821 yards and 11 scores on the ground while Grinnan caught four receiving touchdowns.

Prediction: Burton: 17-13