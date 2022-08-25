Week 1 is finally here; time to pick some winners

It’s the start of a new high school football season and Week 1 features plenty of new things for the Brazos Valley. Some student-athletes are stepping into new roles and some are even making their varsity debuts.

College Station and Bryan have new head coaches and revamped coaching staffs. New leaders bring even more change, including playbooks, uniforms, workouts and a different mentality to the locker room.

Some teams have even been placed in new districts with all different opponents, but we’ll get to that later as the season progresses.

For now, it’s Week 1 and I think we can all agree that it’s just an exciting time. And in my case, I’m the new reporter on the block and I can’t wait either.

THREE AREA GAMES TO WATCH

College Station

vs. Lucas Lovejoy 7 p.m. Saturday at Allen’s Eagle Stadium

There’s a reason they scheduled this one for Saturday.

There’s a lot of talent on both sides and it’s the perfect way for those waiting for Saturday college football to get their fill.

Class 5A Division II state runner-up College Station lost some offensive firepower from last season’s senior class and are looking to retool. This week, the Cougars were dealt a tough blow as standout star running back Marquise Collins announced Wednesday he would miss the entire season due to injury.

Still, the Cougars bring back some serious talent on the defense led by senior cornerback A.J. Tisdell. The defense will be without senior middle linebacker Jaxon Edwards for now because of an offseason injury, but the defense is mostly bringing back everyone from last season.

The loss of Collins will be tough to overcome especially on short notice. I think the defense keeps it close but Lovejoy eventually pulls away.

Prediction: Lucas Lovejoy 24-17

Cameron Yoe

at Lago Vista 7:30 p.m. Friday The Yoemen hit the road this week in a rematch of last year’s season-opening clash against Lago Vista.

Last year, the Yoe lost 64-62 in an offensive slugfest that took three overtimes to decide. The high-scoring affair was not the only time that Cameron allowed bunches of points as the Yoe allowed at least 40 points in five games last year.

The team brings back seven defensive starters and is trying out some new defensive schemes. Cameron also will have to replace a majority of last year’s starters on offense, but some of those new faces did see limited action last year, including quarterback Braylan Drake.

It won’t be another shootout, but both teams should be able to find the end zone a few times. I think getting revenge for last year’s loss is a big factor for Cameron and they come away with the win.

Prediction: Cameron Yoe 35-28

Bremond vs Normangee

7:30 p.m. Friday

Since 2018, Bremond and Normangee have met to open the season.

In ’18 and ’19, Bremond won, but the script was flipped the last two seasons as Normangee pulled off a 29-14 upset two years ago and rolled to a 49-13 victory at year ago.

The latest installment of this series will be a good one with both teams projected to make the playoffs.

Normangee comes in as a youthful team with an estimated five or six returning players on both sides of the ball. The Panthers and new head coach Danny Mitchell have seen the few returners really step up as leaders to help bring the younger guys along in the offseason.

Senior wideout Dallas Jones, junior offensive lineman Jace Metzer, senior safety Dalton Stewart and senior linebacker Kade Stone all have stepped up as leaders.

For Bremond, it enters 2022 coming off a surprise three-round run in the playoffs last season. The Tigers were a young team last year but surprised a lot of people. Younger players led by freshman quarterback Braylen Wortham and sophomore wideout Koben Zan had break-through seasons and now they are a year older.

Prediction: Bremond 35-21