 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Mark Fannin, Franklin players discuss win over Waskom
0 comments

WATCH NOW: Mark Fannin, Franklin players discuss win over Waskom

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Watch now as Franklin coach Mark Fannin and players Malcolm Murphy and Bryson Washington discuss the Lions state semifinal win over Waskom.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tiger Woods announces return to golf 10 months after auto accident

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert