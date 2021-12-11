WATCH NOW: Mark Fannin, Franklin players discuss win over Waskom

Watch now as Franklin coach Mark Fannin and players Malcolm Murphy and Bryson Washington discuss the Lions state semifinal win over Waskom.
Mansfield Summit head football coach Channon Hall has the Jaguars back in the state semifinals for a second straight season and hoping to make…
Putting things under a microscope has helped Caleb Skow during his football career.
No matter what level of football he watched, one aspect always caught they eye of Franklin senior Hayden Helton. The way college and NFL wide …
If given grades for the past four weeks of the Class 5A Division I playoffs, the College Station football team would have an A+ report card.
A&M Consolidated will move up to Class 5A Division I for football, while Bryan, College Station and Rudder will remain in their current di…
On this episode of the Brazos Sports PrepsCast, the crew previews College Station and Franklin's state semifinal playoff games with The Eagle'…
WACO — As the College Station offense set up for first-and-goal at Denton Ryan’s 4-yard line, everyone inside Baylor’s McLane Stadium knew who…
UIL STATE SEMIFINALS
WACO — The College Station football team has been ranked No. 2 in Class 5A Division I all season, only behind Denton Ryan.
PFLUGERVILLE — A high school football fan would have to live under Enchanted Rock to be oblivious to Franklin’s explosive offense, which score…
