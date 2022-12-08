 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Mark Fannin, Franklin players discuss state semifinal win over Edna

Watch now as Franklin coach Mark Fannin, quarterback Cort Lowry and running back Bryson Washington discuss the Lions 41-13 win over Edna in the 3A-I state semifinals.

They Call Him Johnny Football

