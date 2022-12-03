top story WATCH NOW: Highlights from College Station-Smithson Valley Dec 3, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Here's highlights from College Station's win over Smithson Valley on Saturday. GALLERY: HS FB - College Station vs Smithson Valley College Station staff and players celebrate after defeating Smithson Valley on Saturday, Dec. 3 at The Pfield in Pflugerville. Logan Hannigan-Downs The Eagle College Station High School Linebacker Jaxon Edwards (44) celebrates after defeating Smithson Valley on Saturday, Dec. 3 at The Pfield in Pflugerville. Logan Hannigan-Downs The Eagle College Station players and cheerleaders celebrate on the field after defeating Smithson Valley on Saturday, Dec. 3 at The Pfield in Pflugerville. Logan Hannigan-Downs The Eagle College Station High School defensive back Fisher Mainard (18) celebrates with cheerleaders on the field after defeating Smithson Valley on Saturday, Dec. 3 at The Pfield in Pflugerville. Logan Hannigan-Downs The Eagle College Station players tackle Smithson Valley running back Doug Lantz during the high school football quarterfinal game against Smithson Valley on Saturday, Dec. 3 at The Pfield in Pflugerville. Logan Hannigan-Downs The Eagle College Station High School defensive back Tony Hamilton (4) celebrates after an incomplete pass during the high school football quarterfinal game against Smithson Valley on Saturday, Dec. 3 at The Pfield in Pflugerville. Logan Hannigan-Downs The Eagle College Station High School linebacker Harrison Robinson (5) celebrates a fumble recovery during the high school football quarterfinal game against Smithson Valley on Saturday, Dec. 3 at The Pfield in Pflugerville. Logan Hannigan-Downs The Eagle College Station High School defensive Back Isiah Pennygraph (2) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the high school football quarterfinal game against Smithson Valley on Saturday, Dec. 3 at The Pfield in Pflugerville. Logan Hannigan-Downs The Eagle College Station High School linebacker Jaydon Bellows (34) carries the ball after making an interception during the high school football quarterfinal game against Smithson Valley on Saturday, Dec. 3 at The Pfield in Pflugerville. Logan Hannigan-Downs The Eagle College Station High School linebacker Anthony Medrano (41) celebrates after a tackle during the high school football quarterfinal game against Smithson Valley on Saturday, Dec. 3 at The Pfield in Pflugerville. Logan Hannigan-Downs The Eagle College Station High School Linebacker Jaydon Bellows (34) celebrates after a tackle during the high school football quarterfinal game against Smithson Valley on Saturday, Dec. 3 at The Pfield in Pflugerville. Logan Hannigan-Downs The Eagle College Station High School defensive Back Anthony Tisdell Jr. (8) defends Smitten wide receiver T.J. Hunt during a high school football quarterfinal game on Saturday, Dec. 3 at The Pfield in Pflugerville. Logan Hannigan-Downs The Eagle College Station High School defensive Back Isiah Pennygraph (2) tackles Smitson Valley wide receiver Kyler Clarke during the high school football quarterfinal game on Saturday, Dec. 3 at The Pfield in Pflugerville. Logan Hannigan-Downs The Eagle College Station wide receiver coach Morgan Landreth and his players huddle after defeating Smithson Valley on Saturday, Dec. 3 at The Pfield in Pflugerville. Logan Hannigan-Downs The Eagle Smithson Valley safety David De Hoyos (7) tackles College Station High School running back Aydan Martinez-Brown (26) during the high school football quarterfinal game on Saturday, Dec. 3 at The Pfield in Pflugerville. Logan Hannigan-Downs The Eagle Smithson Valley Head Coach Larry Hill reacts on the field after being beat by College Station on Saturday, Dec. 3 at The Pfield in Pflugerville. Logan Hannigan-Downs The Eagle College Station High School quarterback Arrington Maiden (17) and offensive linemen Jake Utley (79) embrace after defeating Smithson Valley on Saturday, Dec. 3 at The Pfield in Pflugerville. Logan Hannigan-Downs The Eagle College Station players hold onto a trophy after defeating Smithson Valley on Saturday, Dec. 3 at The Pfield in Pflugerville. Logan Hannigan-Downs The Eagle College Station High School Linebacker Shane Bellows (11) sits on the medical table during the high school football quarterfinal game against Smithson Valley on Saturday, Dec. 3 at The Pfield in Pflugerville. Logan Hannigan-Downs The Eagle College Station High School quarterback Arrington Maiden (17) scrambles with the ball during the high school football quarterfinal game against Smithson Valley on Saturday, Dec. 3 at The Pfield in Pflugerville. Logan Hannigan-Downs The Eagle College Station High School running back Aydan Martinez-Brown (26) gets tackled during the high school football quarterfinal game against Smithson Valley on Saturday, Dec. 3 at The Pfield in Pflugerville. Logan Hannigan-Downs The Eagle College Station High School quarterback Arrington Maiden (17) talks to teammates Tony Hamilton (4) and Aydan Martinez-Brown (26) during the high school football quarterfinal game against Smithson Valley on Saturday, Dec. 3 at The Pfield in Pflugerville. Logan Hannigan-Downs The Eagle College Station High School wide receiver Jackson Verdugo (1) celebrates a touchdown during the high school football quarterfinal game against Smithson Valley on Saturday, Dec. 3 at The Pfield in Pflugerville. Logan Hannigan-Downs The Eagle College Station coaches react to a play at the end of the high school football quarterfinal game against Smithson Valley on Saturday, Dec. 3 at The Pfield in Pflugerville. Logan Hannigan-Downs The Eagle College Station High School Linebacker Kolton Griswold (7) stands on the sideline after being injured during the high school football quarterfinal game against Smithson Valley on Saturday, Dec. 3 at The Pfield in Pflugerville. Logan Hannigan-Downs The Eagle College Station High School kicker Conner Young (28) gets embraced by defensive coordinator Chance Locklear after defeating Smithson Valley on Saturday, Dec. 3 at The Pfield in Pflugerville. Logan Hannigan-Downs The Eagle Smithson Valley David De Hoyos (7) and Zach Gingrich (8) attempt to recover a fumble during a high school football quarterfinal game on Saturday, Dec. 3 at The Pfield in Pflugerville. Logan Hannigan-Downs The Eagle College Station staff and players celebrate after defeating Smithson Valley on Saturday, Dec. 3 at The Pfield in Pflugerville. Logan Hannigan-Downs The Eagle College Station High School running back Aydan Martinez-Brown (26) and offensive linemen Logan Bradshaw (58) get emotional after defeating Smithson Valley on Saturday, Dec. 3 at The Pfield in Pflugerville. Logan Hannigan-Downs The Eagle College Station High School wide receiver Beau Kortan (6) and wide receiver Jackson Verdugo (1) celebrate after Vertigo’s touchdown during the high school football quarterfinal game against Smithson Valley on Saturday, Dec. 3 at The Pfield in Pflugerville. Logan Hannigan-Downs The Eagle College Station High School running back Aydan Martinez-Brown (26) runs with the ball during the high school football quarterfinal game against Smithson Valley on Saturday, Dec. 3 at The Pfield in Pflugerville. Logan Hannigan-Downs The Eagle College Station players and head coach Stoney Pryor pray after defeating Smithson Valley on Saturday, Dec. 3 at The Pfield in Pflugerville. Logan Hannigan-Downs The Eagle College Station High School kicker Conner Young (28) holds hands with a fan after defeating Smithson Valley on Saturday, Dec. 3 at The Pfield in Pflugerville. Logan Hannigan-Downs The Eagle College Station High School kicker Conner Young (28) kicks the ball off during the high school football quarterfinal game against Smithson Valley on Saturday, Dec. 3 at The Pfield in Pflugerville. Logan Hannigan-Downs The Eagle A fan holds the trophy after defeating Smithson Valley on Saturday, Dec. 3 at The Pfield in Pflugerville. Logan Hannigan-Downs The Eagle A College Station player tries to touch hands with a fan after defeating Smithson Valley on Saturday, Dec. 3 at The Pfield in Pflugerville. Logan Hannigan-Downs The Eagle College Station High School running back Aydan Martinez-Brown (26) carries the ball during the high school football quarterfinal game against Smithson Valley on Saturday, Dec. 3 at The Pfield in Pflugerville. Logan Hannigan-Downs The Eagle 0 Comments Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Bryson Washington’s late score sends Franklin to state semifinals with 24-21 win over Columbus TOMBALL — It’s a drive Franklin football coach Mark Fannin said he will remember forever. A&M Consolidated head football coach Lee Fedora resigns A&M Consolidated head football coach and campus athletics coordinator Lee Fedora resigned Friday morning, a week after leading his alma ma… Offensive line key ingredient in Franklin football team's formula for success Franklin’s talented backfield often steals the show when the top-ranked Lion football team takes the field on Friday nights, the group churnin… Smithson Valley football team's tight-knit mentality bringing playoff success There is no Smithson Valley, Texas. Brazos Sports PrepsCast: College Station, Franklin have tough matchups; It's time to talk about Burton's defense Three Brazos Valley football teams remain in the playoffs. College Station and Franklin have tough region final matchups. And it's time to sta… Texas high school football playoff scores, pairings: Nov. 26 Class 6A Division I College Station LB Jaxon Edwards playing well in return from injury Jaxon Edwards had a big smile on his face last Friday night. College Station football team preparing for Saturday playoff matchup College Station senior defensive back A.J. Tisdell has a unique perspective on this week’s playoff game. Bussey-led Timpson football team ends Centerville's season again JACKSONVILLE — The ninth-ranked Centerville football team went into its rematch against top-ranked Timpson knowing it was better than a year a… Franklin football team runs past Hitchcock 53-18 to reach state quarterfinals THE WOODLANDS — A short lightning delay didn’t deter the Franklin football team from picking up a big win over Hitchcock in the Class 3A Divis… Watch Now: Related Video Highlights: Texas A&M vs Boise State RAW: WORLD CUP: AMERICAN FANS IN QATAR REACT TO THE NETHERLANDS VICTORY OVER US RAW: WORLD CUP: AMERICAN FANS IN QATAR REACT TO THE NETHERLANDS VICTORY OVER US Behind the Scenes - At the World Cup media hub Behind the Scenes - At the World Cup media hub Tunisia our inspiration says USA captain ahead of Netherlands match Tunisia our inspiration says USA captain ahead of Netherlands match Recommended for you