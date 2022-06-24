WATCH NOW: Hearne QB Keyshawn Langham discusses Eagles run at state 7-on-7

Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Hearne's Kemon Langham looks for an open receiver during their matchup against Three Rivers on Thursday afternoon during the State 7-on-7 tournament at Veterans Park.
Watch now as Hearne quarterback Keyshawn Langham discusses the Eagles run at the state 7-on-7 tournament.
The College Station football team is still sorting out who its starting quarterback will be this fall as the Cougars seek to replace three-yea…
Bo Barrow has been hired as Iola’s head football coach and boys athletics director, the school district announced Friday. Barrow replaces Kerr…
Four Brazos Valley teams — Cameron, Hearne, Lexington and Rockdale — opened the Division II and III state 7-on-7 tournaments with pool play Th…
