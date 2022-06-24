 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

WATCH NOW: Hearne QB Keyshawn Langham discusses Eagles run at state 7-on-7

  • 0
State 7-on-7

Hearne's Kemon Langham looks for an open receiver during their matchup against Three Rivers on Thursday afternoon during the State 7-on-7 tournament at Veterans Park.

 Meredith Seaver

Watch now as Hearne quarterback Keyshawn Langham discusses the Eagles run at the state 7-on-7 tournament.

0 Comments

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. swimmer rescued by coach after fainting at world championships

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert