Students, teachers and fans lined outside of College Station High School on Friday morning to send off the Cougar football team before it left to play in tonight's state championship game.

College Station (15-0) will face Katy Paetow (14-1) in the Class 5A Division I title game at 7 p.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The Cougars are seeking their second state championship after winning the 5A-II title in 2017.