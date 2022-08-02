Bryan first-year head coach Ricky Tullos sat down with The Eagle at high school football media day to preview the Vikings' upcoming 2022 season.
top story
WATCH NOW: Bryan coach Ricky Tullos previews the Vikings' 2022 season
Related to this story
Most Popular
It was a full circle moment for Harrison Robinson.
Here are the 2022 high school football schedules for schools in Bryan-College Station.
On this episode of the Brazos Sports PrepsCast, get to know Jake Weese, The Eagle's new high school sports reporter. You can follow him on Twi…